 
News By Tag
* School
* Teacher
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

PledgeCents Announces Partner, AKJ Education, Bringing Access to More Than 180000 Classroom Products

The partnership between PledgeCents™ and AKJ Education™ gives a new funding alternative for their one-stop shop for building blended classrooms
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* School
* Teacher
* Education

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Teachers who have been working to enhance their blended classroom now have a solution to their funding problems. PledgeCents, Inc., the site which helps to bring resources and opportunities to classrooms across the country by alleviating funding needs, has partnered with AKJ Education™ to allow teachers and schools to easily raise funds for the more than 180,000 popular classroom products from simple teaching resources to complete solutions.  AKJ Education will now be listed in the PledgeCents Marketplace (https://www.pledgecents.com/cause/select_partner) and available as an option for all teachers to raise funds quickly and easily for AKJ's vast library of resources starting today.

"When initially speaking with AKJ Education, a respected brand in education for over 40 years, we were immediately looking for opportunities to collaborate after finding out that we shared the same mission – providing teachers quality resources while reducing the burden of time and money" said Andyshea Saberioon, co-founder and CEO of PledgeCents. "Through AKJ teachers have a wealth of high-quality resource options across all grades and subject giving them the option to bring those resources into the classrooms that best serve their students. That type of flexibility is something we've been passionate about providing from the start and excited that AKJ has joined us to help propel that vision!"

Through the partnership, teachers and schools will be able to utilize PledgeCents to seamlessly generate a fundraising page to cover the cost of any of AKJ's products. The PledgeCents team works with each fundraiser to help raise the necessary funds and will purchase the products needed immediately after the fundraiser ends to expedite the process. Anyone interested can visit http://www.pledgecents.com/signup/event/akj to create their own page today.

"We are thrilled to be joining the PledgeCents Marketplace," said Tim Thompson, CEO of AKJ Education. "Our mission is to break down the barriers of time and money and make it easy for schools and teachers to obtain the curriculum resources they need to teach and inspire students.  Making our solutions available through emerging marketplaces like PledgeCents is an important part of delivering that mission."

AKJ Education (http://www.akjeducation.com/) specializes in easy-to-use, pre-assembled classroom collections and classroom libraries, based on decades of working with teachers, schools, and districts. With over 500 publisher partners, AKJ provides more than 180,000 popular and classic classroom titles in every known format supplemented with hands-on learning materials (such as games, skill builders, and digital subscriptions). In creating the most comprehensive toolbox of products, AKJ's goal is to make educators' jobs easier so they can focus their time enhancing student learning.

Representatives from organizations interested in learning more about the program can contact press@pledgecents.com or info@akjeducation.com for more information.

About PledgeCents, Inc.

PledgeCents is the preferred fundraising platform for all PreK-12 needs. By allowing anyone to raise funds, PledgeCents aims to eliminate the $1.6 billion teachers annually spend out-of-pocket for basic classroom needs. Over 1,800 schools representing over 250 public school districts in 50 states work to raise funds through the PledgeCents platform. With the addition of the newly launched Preferred Partner Program, PledgeCents has partnered with over 40 leading education technology companies to help schools and teachers receive access to the tools they need but cannot afford. For more information please visit: www.pledgecents.com or email info@pledgecents.com with any questions.

About AKJ Education

As a provider of books, classroom libraries, and digital content solutions, AKJ Education serves K-12 teachers, schools, and districts as well as for-profit education companies that serve them.  Our mission is to reduce the barriers—namely time and money—that often exist between educators and the high quality curriculum resources and solutions they need to succeed.  We represent over 500 publishers and content partners and specialize in curating custom solutions that meet the needs of educators.  For more information, please visit www.akjeducation.com or email info@akjeducation.com.
End
Source:PledgeCents, Inc
Email:***@pledgecents.com Email Verified
Phone:3184753343
Tags:School, Teacher, Education
Industry:Education
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PledgeCents News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share