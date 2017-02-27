News By Tag
PledgeCents Announces Partner, AKJ Education, Bringing Access to More Than 180000 Classroom Products
The partnership between PledgeCents™ and AKJ Education™ gives a new funding alternative for their one-stop shop for building blended classrooms
"When initially speaking with AKJ Education, a respected brand in education for over 40 years, we were immediately looking for opportunities to collaborate after finding out that we shared the same mission – providing teachers quality resources while reducing the burden of time and money" said Andyshea Saberioon, co-founder and CEO of PledgeCents. "Through AKJ teachers have a wealth of high-quality resource options across all grades and subject giving them the option to bring those resources into the classrooms that best serve their students. That type of flexibility is something we've been passionate about providing from the start and excited that AKJ has joined us to help propel that vision!"
Through the partnership, teachers and schools will be able to utilize PledgeCents to seamlessly generate a fundraising page to cover the cost of any of AKJ's products. The PledgeCents team works with each fundraiser to help raise the necessary funds and will purchase the products needed immediately after the fundraiser ends to expedite the process. Anyone interested can visit http://www.pledgecents.com/
"We are thrilled to be joining the PledgeCents Marketplace,"
AKJ Education (http://www.akjeducation.com/
Representatives from organizations interested in learning more about the program can contact press@pledgecents.com or info@akjeducation.com for more information.
About PledgeCents, Inc.
PledgeCents is the preferred fundraising platform for all PreK-12 needs. By allowing anyone to raise funds, PledgeCents aims to eliminate the $1.6 billion teachers annually spend out-of-pocket for basic classroom needs. Over 1,800 schools representing over 250 public school districts in 50 states work to raise funds through the PledgeCents platform. With the addition of the newly launched Preferred Partner Program, PledgeCents has partnered with over 40 leading education technology companies to help schools and teachers receive access to the tools they need but cannot afford. For more information please visit: www.pledgecents.com or email info@pledgecents.com with any questions.
About AKJ Education
As a provider of books, classroom libraries, and digital content solutions, AKJ Education serves K-12 teachers, schools, and districts as well as for-profit education companies that serve them. Our mission is to reduce the barriers—namely time and money—that often exist between educators and the high quality curriculum resources and solutions they need to succeed. We represent over 500 publishers and content partners and specialize in curating custom solutions that meet the needs of educators. For more information, please visit www.akjeducation.com or email info@akjeducation.com.
