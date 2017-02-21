News By Tag
Normandy Insurance Company Now Writing Workers' Compensation in Virginia
Founded in 2008, Normandy has grown to be one of the preferred workers' compensation insurance providers for a wide range of businesses.
In recognition of the company's steady growth and solid business operations, Normandy has been assigned a Demotech Financial Stability Rating® of A (Exceptional)
Normandy has underwritten to a profit for five consecutive years and has invested heavily in systems and talent. "As a multi-state workers' compensation carrier, we are able to attract the best professionals in the industry," says Normandy's Senior Vice President Jayson Buechler. "Our safety programs are intensive and company-specific, and, when an accident does occur, all of our claims are handled in-house, an added benefit to our clients.
"Since our founding in 2008, we have consistently expanded our services and sought out opportunities to grow methodically,"
ABOUT NORMANDY INSURANCE COMPANY Normandy Insurance Company (www.normandyins.com)
