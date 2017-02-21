 
February 2017
Normandy Insurance Company Now Writing Workers' Compensation in Virginia

Founded in 2008, Normandy has grown to be one of the preferred workers' compensation insurance providers for a wide range of businesses.
 
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering coverage plans to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Virginia. Normandy's expansion into Virginia is the latest move by the multi-state insurer to broaden its portfolio. Earlier this year, Normandy received authorization to provide workers' compensation insurance to Georgia employers.

In recognition of the company's steady growth and solid business operations, Normandy has been assigned a Demotech Financial Stability Rating® of A (Exceptional).

Normandy has underwritten to a profit for five consecutive years and has invested heavily in systems and talent. "As a multi-state workers' compensation carrier, we are able to attract the best professionals in the industry," says Normandy's Senior Vice President Jayson Buechler. "Our safety programs are intensive and company-specific, and, when an accident does occur, all of our claims are handled in-house, an added benefit to our clients.

"Since our founding in 2008, we have consistently expanded our services and sought out opportunities to grow methodically," reports Buechler. "The addition of Virginia is further fulfillment of our commitment to provide exceptional workers' compensation coverage to a wide range of employers."

ABOUT NORMANDY INSURANCE COMPANY Normandy Insurance Company (www.normandyins.com) is committed to being recognized as the premier provider of innovative, cost effective workers' compensation solutions for small and mid-size business owners. Founded in 2008, Normandy has grown to be one of the preferred workers' compensation insurance providers for a wide range of businesses. The company is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fla. 954.617.6265.
Normandy Insurance Company
