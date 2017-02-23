Continental Gin Building 2017 Spring Open Studios

2017 Spring Open Studios

-- Spring Open Studios will showcase the diverse works of art from Continental Gin Building Studios' 30+ artist community. Only available to the public twice a year during the spring and fall, Continental Gin Building Studios, located at 3309 Elm St. Dallas, TX 75226 in the historic Deep Ellum, will open its doorsand"I want our visitors to attend our event with a sense of being a part of our family and to have an experience that will compel them to return again," said Andrew Kochie, artist and Marketing Director for 2017 Spring Open Studios.Continental Gin Building Studios prides itself in providing Dallas with innovative artwork from a wide range of contributing artists who represent the creative power in our city. 2017 Spring Open Studios allows for these local artists to share their works with the Dallas community, showcasing the creative talent of North Texas."Our close-knit community of creative professionals at the Continental Gin Building Studios is passionate about the local arts in Dallas. We are a solid fixture representing local Dallas artists who engage with our local neighborhood and beyond," said Kochie.Providing its local artists a space to showcase and to sell their art allows Continental Gin Building Studios to connect these artists to the rest of the Dallas community. This connection continues to grow stronger as Open Studios expands and improves every season."We are one of the largest heartbeats in the local art scene in Dallas and I see our future being bright for many years to come," said Kochie.The Continental Gin Building was built in 1888 by Robert S. Munger to be a series of warehouses along Elm Street and Trunk Avenue used in the manufacturing of Cotton Gins which were distributed across the nation. At one point during the height of cotton manufacturing 1/6th of the worlds cotton was produced within a 150 mile radius of the building.After the Continental Gin Company closed in 1962, it became an elevator manufacturing company in 1963. In 1982, the building was converted into the artist community it is known for today. Artists in the building are very diverse in mediums ranging from painting, apparel design, graphic design, photography, interior design, sculpture, film, glasswork, and more.For over 30 years, the Continental Gin Building has housed professional studio spaces for local Dallas artists in the Deep Ellum neighborhood. Covering 61,000 sq. ft. of space on 3 floors, the studios are open to the public each spring and fall.For more information, visit: