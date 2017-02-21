Country(s)
AFM Heatsheets Introduces Emergency Product Line to Education Sector at National Conference on Education
A complement to schools' preparedness plans, emergency blankets and ponchos protect students and staff from harsh elements during crises
CHICAGO - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- AFM Heatsheets®, the leading manufacturer of reflective insulation fabrics to keep people protected and comfortable in virtually any weather, will introduce its full line of emergency products during the AASA School Superintendent Association's National Conference on Education taking place Mar. 2-4, 2017 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La.
"Leveraging years of market knowledge and the innovation behind our products ensure our partners in the education sector are prepared in the event of a large-scale crisis before, during or after school hours," said Heatsheets President Chris Falk. "Protecting members of our community is a cornerstone of our brand and we are honored to play a role in keeping students and staff protected during inclement weather, and also providing critical supplies as part of a community-wide emergency preparedness plan."
Heatsheets' emergency product offering includes classic white blankets, emergency blankets, individually wrapped blankets, and individually wrapped ponchos that feature a hood and arm holes.
Every year, thousands of superintendents join together at AASA's National Conference on Education to gain a new perspective on the critical issues facing public schools and school system leaders. The three-day event combines peer-to-peer networking with other superintendents from across the country.
Heatsheets has made heat-reflective products for over 35 years. Made from a durable, recyclable, metalized film, Heatsheets are much stronger and more eco-friendly than traditional Mylar blankets. Various packaging options and high visibility colors allow for adaptability to a school's emergency plans. Heatsheets products reflect up to 90 percent of a person's body heat back to the wearer, or can be flipped to deflect external heat sources, allowing you to remain comfortable in any weather condition. All Heatsheets products are made in the USA and carry the Certified Space Technology seal.
About AFM Heatsheets®
AFM Heatsheets® is the leading manufacturer of reflective insulation fabrics to keep individuals comfortable in virtually any weather – heat, wind, cold or rain. Since its 1980 New York City Marathon debut, Heatsheets has been the premier choice for branded race day blankets and capes. Heatsheets remains the preferred brand that millions rely on for comfort and protection from the elements. Heatsheets' innovative product line, which utilizes proprietary Silver Lining® technology originally developed by NASA for the U.S. space program, has been used for consumer, commercial and emergency applications including endurance and spectator events, outdoor adventure and survival, military and first responders. Silver Lining reflects up to 90% of a person's body heat back to the wearer, or can be flipped to reflect external heat sources. For more information, visit www.heatsheets.com.
