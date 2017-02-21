News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Self Storage Auction Company iBid4Storage Partners With iBidOnStorage.com.au In Australia
iBid4Storage.com continues to expand its services globally by partnering with iBidOnStorage.com.au in Australia.
"We are thrilled with our global expansion into the Australian Self Storage industry. We have formed a solid partnership with Grant McNamee who is founder of iBidOnstorage.com.au and a self-storage veteran in Australia with 20 years of industry experience. As former operators and managers of self storage facilities, we are proud to service the global appetite for storage auctions to users throughout the world," said Y. Leon Benghiat, iBid4Storage President.
"Partnering up with iBid4Storage has allowed us to hit the ground running. Knowing we are using a tried and tested platform, means we can concentrate on promoting our business and helping industry members improve efficiencies when it comes to dealing with the sale of abandoned storage units", said Grant McNamee, iBidOnStorage.com.au. founder.
iBid4Storage established itself as a premier marketplace for storage auctions by winning the 2014 Insider Self Storage Best of Business "Best Technology" award, 2015 Best of Business "Best Customer Service" award, and 2016 Best Online Auction Services award.
https://www.iBid4storage.com
Media Contact
Y. Leon Benghiat
8444243669
***@ibid4storage.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse