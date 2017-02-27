News By Tag
Embedded World News - Hardware vs. Software security – What Works Best for IoT Devices?
Icon Labs President Alan Grau selected to present at Embedded World Show Europe
Tuesday March 14, Session 05: Security II – Hacking & attacking 4:30-5:00pm
Feb. 27, 2017
West Des Moines, IA - Icon Labs, a leading provider of security solutions for IoT and edge devices, today announced Icon Labs President Alan Grau has been selected to present at Embedded World Show Europe.
Alan's presentation will provide engineers, product managers and executives with an overview of the available security technologies for the IoT and IIoT, and a framework to start building secure IoT devices.
If you are interested, we would be happy to set up a meeting at Embedded World Europe or we can do a phone call, whatever works best for you.
Engineers developing IoT devices have a wide range of choices for adding security to their device. Hardware security elements including TPMs, TEEs and secure elements are available from a variety of vendors. Software security solutions are also available that can provide a variety of features include secure communication, authentication, firewalls, secure boot, secure firmware updates and security management.
This presentation will discuss some recent hacks, cyber security trends, and a detailed overview of IoT security technologies and how they can be applied to secure IoT devices. Specific attention will be paid to the trade-offs and interactions between hardware and software security implementations.
Topics covered include:
• Hardware security: description of TPMs, TEEs, TrustZone and other HW security elements and how they are used in IoT devices
• Software security: Firewalls, encryption, security protocols and secure boot
• Hardware vs. Software: the role of HW security vs. the role of SW security
• What security features does your IoT device require? What are the minimum requirements?
• Scalability issues: how to address security for sensors, endpoints and gateways
• System level view of security
Icon Labs' products provide embedded security for IoT and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) solutions in aerospace, industrial, medical control devices, and consumer electronics. The Floodgate Security Framework provides a "defense in depth" solution to protect control units and endpoint devices from cyber threats, aid in compliance with regulatory mandates and guidelines, and gather and report command, event, and device status information for audit requirements.
About Icon Laboratories, Inc.
Icon Labs, a 2014 Gartner "Cool Vendor" and 2015 Gartner "Select Vendor," is a leading provider of embedded software for device security, device protection, and networking management, including the award-winning Floodgate Defender and Floodgate Security Framework. Founded in 1992, Icon Labs is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, visit www.iconlabs.com, send email to info@iconlabs.com, or call 1.888.235.3443 (U.S. and Canada) or 515.226.3443 (International)
