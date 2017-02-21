 
Rural Sourcing Inc. Announces New Location For Software Development Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas

 
 
JONESBORO, Ark. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI), the leading provider of US-based IT outsourcing services, announced today a new office location in Jonesboro, AR.

The new office, located at 411 Union Street, has been recently renovated following a fire in July 2015. Built in the early 1900's, the building is in line with RSI's vision of working within restored historical buildings to help revitalize and attract other businesses to the downtown area.

"We're excited about the restoration of the building and the opportunities it affords us to grow and invest in our Jonesboro location," said Ingrid Miller, chief operating officer at Rural Sourcing Inc. "We look forward to customizing this space to create a fun, Googlesque environment that our colleagues are proud to share with our clients and community."

RSI was founded in Jonesboro in 2004 and is home to its first software development center. Over the course of several years, additional centers have opened in Augusta, Ga, Mobile, Ala, and most recently, Albuquerque, N.M.

RSI's mission is to be the onshore alternative for software development and support that might traditionally be sent offshore to countries such as India and China. By opening these technology hubs in low-cost of living, high-quality of life U.S. cities, RSI helps clients lower their total cost of ownership (TCO) for IT. Furthermore, by having development centers in the United States, RSI's clients benefit from common language, cultural and business alignment, and time-zone compatibility.

About Rural Sourcing Inc.
Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI) is changing the IT outsourcing experience with a cost effective, agile approach to software development, support and maintenance of critical business and cloud applications. By providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing, RSI eliminates the obstacles of time zones, distance, language, and geopolitical risks. With development centers strategically located throughout the United States, RSI leverages untapped, highly skilled IT resources in tier two and three cities to provide world-class solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hi-tech, insurance and consumer & retail goods. For more information, visit https://www.ruralsourcing.com.

