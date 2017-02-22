News By Tag
Muslims for Progressive Values Appoints Educator and LGBT rights Leader Kevin Jennings to its Board
Jennings just completed a five-year successful run as the Executive Director of the Arcus Foundation, where he led the Foundation to incorporate Islam into its Global Religion program for the first time. Prior to that, Jennings served as Assistant Deputy Secretary of Education during President Obama's first term, becoming known as the "anti-bullying czar" for his leadership in the President's national campaign to combat bullying. Jennings began his career as a high school history teacher and then led the organization he founded, GLSEN (the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network), for fourteen years. He is the author of seven books and a veteran of numerous nonprofit boards including that of the Harvard Alumni Association.
"Kevin's combination of experience on nonprofit boards and in running nonprofits will be invaluable as we seek to build MPV as an organization,"
"I believe now is the time for non-Muslim allies to take a stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters," said Jennings, a confirmed Episcopalian and the son of a Protestant minister. "Under Ani's leadership, MPV has been a stalwart leader in trying to build inclusive societies here in the US and abroad, and I am honored to be able to support their work."
More information about MPV and its Board members is available at http://www.mpvusa.org/
