Adelphi Symphony Orchestra Concert on March 9 at 7:30 p.m
The Department of Music performs Brandenburg Concertos Nos. 3, 5 and 6
Under the direction of the Department of Music's internationally active, multiple Grammy-nominated conductor Christopher Lyndon-Gee, the Adelphi Symphony Orchestra will perform Brandenburg Concertos Nos. 3, 5, and 6. Elaine Comparone, Adelphi's harpsichord professor, will play the virtuoso solo part in Concerto No. 5, paired with Igor Pikyazen, international prize-winning violinist, and student flutist Erica Mumford. Concerto No. 6, written for an unprecedented ensemble without violins, will feature violists Boris Deviatov and Rick Quantz, alongside violas da gamba Shinri Tanimoto and Douglas Bailliett. The program features as a distinguished soloist voice professor Jonathan Goodman, singing five of Bach's greatest arias from the various Cantatas for Lent, including Des ew'gen Gott, Wo wird in diesem Jammertale and Ergieße dich.
AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $25, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
