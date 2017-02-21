Applica / Home Wizard Announces Partnership with International Association of Certified Home Inspectors MARLBOROUGH, Mass. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Applica Solutions announced today a partnership between its Home Wizard business and the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI) , in which Applica / Home Wizard will be joining InterNACHI as an affiliate member. As part of the affiliation, InterNACHI members will receive a group discount on the Home Wizard interactive eNewsletter and mobile app, which help home inspectors to grow their business by building on-going relationships with homeowners and real estate agents.



According to Nick Gromicko, founder of InterNACHI, "As an organization dedicated to helping home inspectors to succeed in the home inspection business, we are proud to have Applica / Home Wizard joining us as an affiliate member. The Home Wizard interactive eNewsletter and mobile app give our members an innovative and cost-effective way of growing their businesses by helping them to generate increased referrals and repeat business."



We are excited to be increasing our involvement with InterNACHI through our affiliate membership with the organization. InterNACHI's educational programs and online resources are amazing, and we are looking forward to being actively involved. And as the premier international home inspection organization, we look forward to working with InterNACHI as we continue to expand internationally into Canada, the UK, Australia and India," according to Joel L. Singer, managing partner of Applica / Home Wizard.



The Home Wizard interactive eNewsletter and mobile app provide monthly highly personalized home care reminders, tips, and articles based on Home Wizard's proprietary algorithms and database of over 27,000 possible home care suggestions. The Home Wizard eNewsletter and mobile app is customized with the home inspector's picture, logo, contact info, and messages ... and separate versions of the eNewsletter can be sent to homeowners and real estate agents. By providing valuable, personalized home care reminders and helpful articles, Home Wizard helps home inspectors to grow their business by keeping their name in front of their clients on an on-going basis.



Applica / Home Wizard will be participating in InterNACHI's "Inspection Summit" this week in Boulder, Colorado during March 2-4. Attendees of the Inspection Summit will be able to experience live demos of the Home Wizard eNewsletter and mobile app, and to get any of their questions answered. In addition to a group discount, all InterNACHI members signing up for the Home Wizard service by March 4, 2017 will receive a free bonus month.



About InterNACHI (http://www.nachi.org)



Nick Gromicko is the founder of the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI) , the world's largest inspection trade association. InterNACHI has one of the largest websites on the Internet, offering education, training, benefits and support to its members to help them succeed in the home inspection industry. Based in Boulder, Colorado, InterNACHI operates in 65 different countries and nine languages, and is the inspection industry's largest provider of education and training.



About Applica Solutions (http://www.applica- solutions.com)



Applica Solutions develops customer loyalty solutions which combine data sciences, behavioral economics and emerging technologies. At Applica's core are skills for developing complex algorithms which drive innovative customer engagement solutions. Founded in 1998, Applica focuses on three industry verticals: Real Estate, Pet Care, and Retailing. Applica's 'Home Wizard' eNewsletter has been helping home professionals (home inspectors, realtors, builders, contractors) to build relationships with their real estate clients since 2007, and in 2015 a mobile app version was added for iPhone, iPad, and Android. For additional information, visit



