Record Number of Top Mexican Buyers and Distributors Connect with Healthy Products Suppliers

In Puerto Vallarta for 4th Annual The Mexican Healthy Products Summit

The Mexican Healthy Products Summit

Contact

John Pagliaro, The Mexican Healthy Products Summit

***@healthyproductssummit.com John Pagliaro, The Mexican Healthy Products Summit

End

-- A record number of exhibitors and buyers connected at the 4th annual gathering of The Mexican Healthy Products Summit. Companies from the U.S. and around the world attended the event to establish and expand retail distribution in Mexico. Suppliers, buyers and expert speakers built relationships in an intimate and effective setting with one-on-one meetings and daily networking events.The Summit was held at the Sheraton Buganvilias Resort and Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta, where a select group of key distributors joined buyers representing Mexican retailers including:• Supermarkets including Walmart, HEB, Chedraui, Soriana, La Comer, Casa Ley, S-Mart and Smart & Final• Specialty Health Food Stores including The Green Corner, Nutrisa, Origenes Organicos and GNC• Pharmacies including Farmacias San Pablo and Farmacias del Ahorro• Convenience Stores such as Starbucks, Oxxo, 7 Eleven and KioskoThe 5th Annual Mexican Healthy Products Summit will take place Jan. 26-28, 2018, at the Sheraton Buganvilias Resort and Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Space is limited. For details and to exhibit, contact John Pagliaro at john@healthyproductssummit.com, tel 443.564.3222, or visitwww.healthyproductssummit.com.Contact John to schedule a meeting at Natural Products Expo West, March 9-12, 2017, in Anaheim, CA, to discuss the show and reserve exhibit space.Grant Rice, Vice President of Sales – BOOMCHICKAPOP"We made great customer connections, received the feedback we needed to help us enter the market correctly, and made great distributor connections, too. The intimate nature of the event is very inviting. Best of all, the accountability that is driven to make all customer meetings take place is the best I've seen."John Honeck, Vice President of Sales – BEANFIELDS"The Mexican Healthy Products Summit is a great blend of buyer and manufacturer interaction both in talking business and also in getting to know one another. The set-up and activities are such that if you don't meet and talk to someone, it's because you didn't want to."Tom Lagomarsini, Executive Vice President – SAM MILLS USA"This was our first show and it was a success. We will be moving forward and entering the market. The one on one meetings were invaluable."NUTRISA Buyer – "Excellent in every way! It was a very good opportunity to develop new business and open markets in our stores!"HEB Buyer – "The Mexican Healthy Products Summit is a very enriching event where as a buyer it gives you the opportunity to know about global trends, innovations and new products, as well as knowing and strengthening relationships with many suppliers with whom, working together, we can offer the best and healthier products to our customers."ECOTIENDA Buyer – "The best food trends event for retail stores. This event nourishes us with cutting edge information both to understand the market and the products. We like to be able to talk face to face with the producers and understand their products, from their motivation to their sale. Thank you!"With a population of more than 124 million, and over half the population 25 years of age and younger, Mexico's rapidly growing healthy products market reflects a growing, educated middle class wanting to get healthier. Plus, with the government's campaign to fight obesity through education, new food nutrition laws, the recent junk food tax, and increased access to healthier products, now is the time to enter Mexico.Healthy food and beverages, vitamins and supplements are leading the way, and healthy personal care and cleaning products are quickly gaining in popularity. The Mexican retail sector wants new, high quality, healthy products to sell. As many new specialty health stores open up in the major cities and elsewhere, more Mexican consumers are choosing healthy products.For over 25 years Trade Show Consulting has produced consumer and trade shows in the U.S. and Mexico. The company researches trends, markets and attendee interests to identify potential shows to bring buyer and seller together in a neutral forum. ExpoNext awarded Trade Show Consulting the distinguished honor of producing one of the Top 25 Fastest Growing Shows of 2014, Fabtech Mexico. For more information visit www.tradeshowconsult.com.