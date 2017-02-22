Philadelphia Advertising Agency Founder and Publisher, Joe Ball Is Featured In A New Book

Pertaining to the 101st Airborne division, Camp Breckinridge, KY.

Joe Ball, Training 1951

-- Philadelphia advertising agency founder, publisher and radio broadcast producer, Joe Ball is featured in a new book pertaining to the 101Airborne division, Camp Breckinridge, KY.. It is a paperback, 462 pages "history" of the 101Airborne during the 1948-1953 years. Ball did his infantry basic training there in 1951.The book is available at amazon.com. Request "The John Tubinis File: 101Airborne, Camp Breckinridge, 1948-1953 Paperback-Large Print".It is also available from the author at $22.Ball started his communications businesses in 1956. Now he is a founder, publisher and radio broadcast producer of Philadelphia advertising agency.For additional information, please contact the author, Anne Audette atvic.and.anne@gmail.com or Joe Ball at adcomtimes@aol.com.