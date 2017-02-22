News By Tag
Philadelphia Advertising Agency Founder and Publisher, Joe Ball Is Featured In A New Book
Pertaining to the 101st Airborne division, Camp Breckinridge, KY.
. It is a paperback, 462 pages "history" of the 101st Airborne during the 1948-1953 years. Ball did his infantry basic training there in 1951.
The book is available at amazon.com. Request "The John Tubinis File: 101st Airborne, Camp Breckinridge, 1948-1953 Paperback-Large Print".
It is also available from the author at $22.
Ball started his communications businesses in 1956. Now he is a founder, publisher and radio broadcast producer of Philadelphia advertising agency.
