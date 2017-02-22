 
Philadelphia Advertising Agency Founder and Publisher, Joe Ball Is Featured In A New Book

Pertaining to the 101st Airborne division, Camp Breckinridge, KY.
 
 
Joe Ball, Training 1951
Joe Ball, Training 1951
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Philadelphia advertising agency founder, publisher and radio broadcast producer, Joe Ball is featured in a new book pertaining to the 101st Airborne division, Camp Breckinridge, KY.

.          It is a paperback, 462 pages "history" of the 101st Airborne during the 1948-1953 years. Ball did his infantry basic training there in 1951.

         The book is available at amazon.com. Request "The John Tubinis File: 101st Airborne, Camp Breckinridge, 1948-1953 Paperback-Large Print".

         It is also available from the author at $22.

         Ball started his communications businesses in 1956. Now he is a  founder, publisher and radio broadcast producer of Philadelphia advertising agency.


     #          #        #

For additional information, please contact the author, Anne Audette at
vic.and.anne@gmail.com or Joe Ball at adcomtimes@aol.com.
Source:ACT Newspaper/Lifestyle radio show
