PTI Solutions Delivers Donation Drive Goods to Local Shelter

PTI Solutions kicks off campaign to expand charitable and volunteer efforts.
 
 
PTI fleet vehicle delivers boxes of socks.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- PTI Solutions, an IT and Telecommunications company, held a sock drive to provide much needed items to local charity Loaves and Fishes. Employees from the Sacramento (McClellan Park) and Livermore offices donated new pairs of socks throughout the holiday season, collecting over 345 pairs. Those pairs were then matched with PTI's Community Fund and delivered to Loaves and Fishes this February.

"We've been working with Loaves and Fishes for years, and they're a great organization," says Cecelia Sullivan, PTI's President and CEO. "We wanted to do a drive, so we asked them what kinds of items they needed, and they said that they're always running low on socks, especially during the winter when they're needed most.  So everyone in our company pitched in and bought hundreds of pairs of socks to donate. I'm so proud of our employees' sense of community and giving."

This drive is part of a broader initiative to increase charitable giving and volunteering efforts throughout the organization.  PTI also donates clothing and provides lunch every Friday to the Mustard Seed School – a year round school for homeless children served by Loaves and Fishes.

Loaves and Fishes, a private charity, "feeds the hungry and shelters the homeless. [They] provide an oasis of welcome, safety, and cleanliness for homeless men, women and children seeking survival services."

Learn more about Loaves and Fishes here: http://www.sacloaves.org

About PTI Solutions

PTI Solutions (legal name Pinnacle Telecommunications, Inc.), a 100% Woman-Owned Small Business, was founded in 1984 and is currently led by Cecelia Sullivan, its President and CEO.  PTI's mission is to build network infrastructure that keeps telecommunications companies, data centers, and businesses connected. PTI is an integrated communications infrastructure provider for any environment:  Enterprise, Government, Central office and Data Center.  Headquartered in Sacramento, CA, PTI's experienced Project Managers and teams mobilize to meet any customers' geographical requirements.  PTI's Centers of Excellence begin with the initial customer experience and continue all the way through to well-organized closing documents and customer acceptance.  An ISO/TL 9000 and OSHA certified company, PTI's W2 workforce is well trained and always exceeding our customers' expectations of quality and safety.

PTI's capabilities include but are not limited to: Communications Network Systems Design, Engineering and Installation, Managed IT Services, Structured Cabling Systems, Experienced Turnkey EF&I (Engineering, Furnish & Installation) Services, Wireless Systems – Wi-Fi, CCTV, Access Control Solutions, CPE, and more.

Visit PTI at www.pti-s.com

Contact
PTI Solutions
***@pti-s.com
