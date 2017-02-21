News By Tag
PTI Solutions Delivers Donation Drive Goods to Local Shelter
PTI Solutions kicks off campaign to expand charitable and volunteer efforts.
"We've been working with Loaves and Fishes for years, and they're a great organization,"
This drive is part of a broader initiative to increase charitable giving and volunteering efforts throughout the organization. PTI also donates clothing and provides lunch every Friday to the Mustard Seed School – a year round school for homeless children served by Loaves and Fishes.
Loaves and Fishes, a private charity, "feeds the hungry and shelters the homeless. [They] provide an oasis of welcome, safety, and cleanliness for homeless men, women and children seeking survival services."
Learn more about Loaves and Fishes here: http://www.sacloaves.org
About PTI Solutions
PTI Solutions (legal name Pinnacle Telecommunications, Inc.), a 100% Woman-Owned Small Business, was founded in 1984 and is currently led by Cecelia Sullivan, its President and CEO. PTI's mission is to build network infrastructure that keeps telecommunications companies, data centers, and businesses connected. PTI is an integrated communications infrastructure provider for any environment:
PTI's capabilities include but are not limited to: Communications Network Systems Design, Engineering and Installation, Managed IT Services, Structured Cabling Systems, Experienced Turnkey EF&I (Engineering, Furnish & Installation)
Visit PTI at www.pti-s.com
Contact
PTI Solutions
***@pti-s.com
