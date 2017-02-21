 
Industry News





Learning Technology Experts to Present Online Training Business Strategies

CEOs of Talented Learning and Thought Industries to share insights at "Profitable Learning Business Strategies: Paving The Way To Success." Live webinar will focus on helping business owners grow their customer base through online courses.
 
 
Learning tech experts to lead "Building a Profitable Learning Business" webinar
Learning tech experts to lead "Building a Profitable Learning Business" webinar
 
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Independent LMS consulting firm, Talented Learning, and learning business platform vendor, Thought Industries, today announced that they will join forces to help companies of all sizes leverage online training to grow their customer reach and revenues.

Their webinar "Paving the Way to a Profitable Learning Business: 5 Successful Strategies" will feature Talented Learning CEO and Lead Analyst, John Leh and Thought Industries CEO and Co-Founder, Barry Kelly. This free online event is scheduled for Friday, March 10, 2017, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

"Digital innovation is making it easier than ever to support commercial training strategies. Now, companies of every size and industry segment are discovering how learning programs can fuel growth and profitability," John Leh explained. "However, putting together all the pieces of a viable learning business can be tricky. That's why we want to offer practical guidance."

What Webinar Participants Can Expect to Learn
Drawing upon their combined experience, John and Barry will outline operational and technology strategies that successful companies use as a foundation for online course delivery. They will also explore how training providers can minimize growing pains when demand for content increases.

Specifically, they will discuss:

• How to evaluate monetization opportunities
• How to customize a business model based on market realities
• How to choose a content creation approach that makes sense
• The fundamentals of learning content distribution
• How to select the best training delivery platform for specific business needs

How to Attend This Webinar
Interested individuals can learn more and register online via GoToWebinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/534751159642362883. (All registrants will receive a link to the webinar recording, whether they attend the live session or not.)

About the Presenters
John Leh is CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning. A fiercely independent LMS selection consultant and blogger, John helps organizations develop and implement technology strategies that support learning initiatives – primarily for the extended enterprise. For more than a decade prior to founding Talented Learning, John was a sales executive with multiple high-end LMS solutions providers, where he served more than 100 learning organizations with a total technology spend of more than $50 million.

Barry Kelly is CEO and Co-Founder of Thought Industries. He is a marketer and digital learning innovator with a proven track record in web and mobile product development, growth marketing, and creative digital strategy. Throughout his career, Barry has focused on helping brands and content organizations leverage the power of elearning to promote and grow their businesses.

About Talented Learning
Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help organizations at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. Our analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today's dynamic elearning landscape. Learn more at: https://TalentedLearning.com.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries is powering the business of learning with the world's first Learning Business Platform™. Offering a comprehensive suite of enterprise-level learning delivery and monetization tools, the customizable platform enables businesses and organizations to deliver engaging and fully-branded learning experiences to their business and consumer audiences. From creating online courses to managing an online learning business, the platform hosts a library of powerful, easy-to-use features that enable organizations to get to market quickly and cost-effectively. Learn more at https://www.thoughtindustries.com.

Media Contact
Joelle Girton
Talented Learning LLC
570-387-1847
talented@talentedlearning.com
