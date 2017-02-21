News By Tag
Hero Clean Introduces Cutting Edge Clean with a Cause
Hero CleanTM Introduces Cutting Edge Clean with a Cause – at USA's Largest Multi-Sport Event – The Arnold Sports Festival - Expo Booth #2433
With approximately 200,000 attendees joining together for the Arnold Sports Festival; athletes, active guys and their families will have the opportunity to be at the forefront as Hero Clean disrupts the cleaning category with superior performance, unparalleled technology, packaging, messaging, and scent specifically for guys. This highly anticipated event, founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1989, features more than 70 sports for athletes of all ages and more than 1,000 booths of the latest in equipment, apparel, nutrition and innovation for men, women and children who lead an active lifestyle.
"The world of workout clothes and uniforms has changed… but the way we clean them hasn't. High tech fabrics have taken over … but there is a price to pay for these new performance fabrics … they stink. Sweat is not really the culprit here. It's the combination of sweat with the specific bacteria on your skin that creates the odor that we all know and love," states Hero Clean CEO, Mike Eaton. "That's why we've engineered innovative cutting edge formulas with breakthroughs like Probiotic Microbe Technology that attacks and starves the bacteria that cause odors – in fabrics, shoes, and on gear - and prevents it return."
Hero Clean's benefits don't stop with a cleaner house or better smelling laundry… every bottle of Hero Clean that's sold supports our country's veterans through donations to Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) – www.iava.org the leading post-9/11 veteran empowerment organization (VEO) with the most diverse and rapidly growing membership in America.
All products feature a clean, subtle aroma that's not fruity or flowery. The Hero Clean™ scent profile is based on Juniper, bringing a fresh and more guy friendly option to the laundry and cleaning products aisles.
Hero Clean Products Include:
Laundry Detergent:
2 in 1 SPORT and Everyday detergent includes Hero Clean's patented Odor DefeaterTM technology which targets and neutralizes male sweat odor, and has a six enzyme package that removes stains, whitens and brightens. Perfect for guys' sweaty gym or work clothes, little league uniforms and anything else that gets stinky and dirty. It is HE/non HE machine compatible and smells clean and fresh, not flowery or sweet.
Odor Eliminating Spray:
As opposed to deodorizing sprays that simply mask odor, Odor Eliminating spray contains cutting-edge probiotic microbes that neutralize the bacteria that causes male sweat odor and prevents its return. It also features Hero Clean's Odor DefeaterTM technology that specifically targets the odors caused by male sweat. and is terrific for pre-treating smelly laundry before washing. Odor Eliminator that can tackle anything from stinky shoes to football gear,
All Purpose Spray Cleaner: This low streak cleaner is effective for cutting dirt and grease, but flexible enough to be used on all hard surfaces, including glass. There is no need for guys to use a million different surface cleaners, this bottle keeps it simple and does it all – leaving little to no film.
Dish/Hand Soap: This liquid soap is phosphate and bleach free as well as dermatologist approved. It is ultra-concentrated and super aggressive providing no-scrub cleaning for grease and dried-on food. This multipurpose soap is great for anything that can use a little soapy water – from cars to floors to outdoor equipment.
Visit us:
Attendees and media are encouraged to stop by the Hero™ Clean Booth #2433 to check out this innovative line first hand with custom Hero Clean swag and a special promotional offer.
Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
A portion of purchase proceeds benefit Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (iava.org), the leading post-9/11 veteran empowerment organization (VEO) with the most diverse and rapidly growing membership in America.
Learn more about the Arnold Sports Festival and Fitness Expo at: http://www.arnoldsportsfestival.com/
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
