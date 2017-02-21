News By Tag
Christopher Houtchens Named Chief Credit Officer at Encore Bank
Houtchens brings 45 years' banking experience, mostly in Southwest Florida markets. He holds a business administration and marketing degree from the University of South Florida and received many years of advanced training from Rutgers University - Stonier Graduate School of Banking, Ohio State University and the American Institute of Banking.
Most recently, Houtchens served as Executive Vice President, Regional Senior Credit Officer for the Atlanta market of a commercial bank with locations throughout the southeastern U.S. and more than $5.6 billion in assets. There, he supervised 13 Commercial Relationship Managers in prudently underwriting and structuring commercial credit relationships throughout the metro Atlanta market. Other accomplishments include steering the growth of a de novo bank through the Great Recession into profitability and eventual acquisition.
Encore Bank CEO Tom Ray said, "Throughout his career within the banking industry, Chris has seen economic periods characterized by growth, decline and upheaval, and always succeeded by keeping his community and clients top of mind. We couldn't be more pleased that he has returned home to the Southwest Florida market that he loves."
Encore Bank has six convenient locations, including two branches in Naples at 3003 Tamiami Trail North and 2370 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Bonita Springs at 4450 Bonita Beach Road, Fort Myers at 7920 Summerlin Lakes Dr., Port Charlotte at 2120 Kings Highway, and Sun City Center at 1653 Sun City Center Plaza.
For more information, call 239.919.5888 or 239.594.3177 in Naples, 239.495.0243 in Bonita Springs, 239.278.5505 in Fort Myers, 941.258.3055 in Port Charlotte, or 813.634.8001 in Sun City Center, or visit www.encorebank.com. Member FDIC
