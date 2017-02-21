Country(s)
Wahsega Labs Exhibiting at NCTIES 2017 Conference in Raleigh, North Carolina This Week
ATLANTA - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Wahsega Labs cares about improving education with powerful, affordable technology. To further that commitment, they will be exhibiting at the North Carolina Technology in Education Society Conference in Raleigh, NC from March 1st to the 3rd.
Wahsega Labs is excited to show off its latest K-12 product lines. Senior staff will be available to answer questions and demo select products. Several of Wahsega's products support the Cisco Unified Communications Manager and InformaCast®
Wahsega Labs will be at booth 628 in the exhibition hall throughout the conference. They are interested in learning about attendees' pain points and how they can provide effective solutions that don't kill budgets. There are also whispers of upcoming products, so make sure to stop by booth 628 and hear the latest.
Cisco Education
Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected. At Cisco, customers come first, and an integral part of our DNA is creating long-lasting customer partnerships and working with them to identify their needs and provide solutions that support their success.
Cisco Education on the web:
http://www.cisco.com/
InformaCast on the web:
https://www.singlewire.com/
About Wahsega Labs
Wahsega Labs is the designer and manufacturer of the highest quality VoIP products in the market. Made up of industry veterans with years of experience in design, manufacturing and software development, Wahsega provides installers with IP endpoints that allow their customers to easily make the transition from analog to digital. All Wahsega products are designed, developed and manufactured in the USA.
