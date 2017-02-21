 
News By Tag
* Business Immigration
* H-1b
* Visas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Business immigration lawyer, author, speaker Giselle Carson releases book on business immigration

 
 
Giselle Carson
Giselle Carson
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Business Immigration
* H-1b
* Visas

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Jacksonville - Florida - US

Subject:
* Products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Business immigration lawyer, author and speaker Giselle Carson has released an informative, practical guide to H1-B work visas and creative exemptions to avoid visa caps titled H-1B A Guide to Work Visa Options for Employers, Foreign Nationals, and Graduating Students. The book provides employers and visa applicants with insider tips and answers to some of the most common questions about work authorization, visas and immigration law.


"Foreign talent is a vital part of our labor force and allows U.S. employers to fill the skill gap and maintain a competitive edge in a global economy. Although H-1B visas are one of the most popular and useful work visas to hire foreign professionals, these visas are also limited, complex and controversial" says Carson."The immigration service gets flooded with H-1B petitions on April 1st.  There is a visa lottery and many employers and foreign professionals are left wondering – what are my options?   I wrote this book to provide options, to highlight lesser known work visas as well as creative exemptions to the H-1B cap.   My book will help multi-national businesses, U.S. employers and foreign professionals understand the thorny maze of immigration regulations, documentation and requirements to better prepare them to compete for global talent," Carson notes.


Rather than a comprehensive law school text on visas, Beyond the H-1B is a general resource for the public and business sectors to help broaden knowledge about work authorization options, including O-1 for talented workers, L-1 for intracompany transfers, P-1 for athletes, J-1 for interns and trainees among others.

Attorney Carson has spent the past ten years exclusively practicing immigration law. She was first in her class when she graduated from Florida Coastal School of Law and has been a practicing attorney since 2001.

Carson was born in Cuba and earned her bachelor's degree in physical therapy from McGill University in Canada. She uses her experience as a two-time immigrant and trilingual skills to help employers with their immigration challenges. She works with employers to hire top talent and has helped individuals from more than sixty countries immigrate successfully and see their dreams come true.

Carson has earned the AV® peer review rating, the highest rating possible by her peers through Martindale-Hubbell™ and was awarded Lawyer of the Year by the Jacksonville Financial News and Daily Record. Carson is the past president of the Jacksonville Bar Association and vice chairwoman of the board of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority. She is also a four-time Ironman finisher, a marathoner, and an ultra-marathoner. For more information about Giselle Carson, please visit: http://www.marksgray.com/attorneys/giselle-carson/

Marks Gray, P.A., with offices located in downtown Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach, is a multi-faceted law firm with 23 attorneys experienced in helping clients in a wide range of legal areas.  Marks Gray takes immense pride in the highly personalized service we provide to our clients. The attorneys at Marks Gray represent local, regional, national and international clients. The firm's diverse practice includes an extensive litigation practice in commercial and tort defense, professional liability defense, employment law, first amendment/news media law, banking, real estate, business law, commercial transactions, probate, taxation, wealth succession, immigration and workers' compensation. To learn more about Marks Gray, please visit http://www.marksgray.com/

Contact
Karen Rivera
Marketing Coordinator
***@marksgray.com
End
Source:
Email:***@marksgray.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Immigration, H-1b, Visas
Industry:Legal
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share