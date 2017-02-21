News By Tag
Business immigration lawyer, author, speaker Giselle Carson releases book on business immigration
"Foreign talent is a vital part of our labor force and allows U.S. employers to fill the skill gap and maintain a competitive edge in a global economy. Although H-1B visas are one of the most popular and useful work visas to hire foreign professionals, these visas are also limited, complex and controversial"
Rather than a comprehensive law school text on visas, Beyond the H-1B is a general resource for the public and business sectors to help broaden knowledge about work authorization options, including O-1 for talented workers, L-1 for intracompany transfers, P-1 for athletes, J-1 for interns and trainees among others.
Attorney Carson has spent the past ten years exclusively practicing immigration law. She was first in her class when she graduated from Florida Coastal School of Law and has been a practicing attorney since 2001.
Carson was born in Cuba and earned her bachelor's degree in physical therapy from McGill University in Canada. She uses her experience as a two-time immigrant and trilingual skills to help employers with their immigration challenges. She works with employers to hire top talent and has helped individuals from more than sixty countries immigrate successfully and see their dreams come true.
Carson has earned the AV® peer review rating, the highest rating possible by her peers through Martindale-Hubbell™
Marks Gray, P.A., with offices located in downtown Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach, is a multi-faceted law firm with 23 attorneys experienced in helping clients in a wide range of legal areas. Marks Gray takes immense pride in the highly personalized service we provide to our clients. The attorneys at Marks Gray represent local, regional, national and international clients. The firm's diverse practice includes an extensive litigation practice in commercial and tort defense, professional liability defense, employment law, first amendment/news media law, banking, real estate, business law, commercial transactions, probate, taxation, wealth succession, immigration and workers' compensation. To learn more about Marks Gray, please visit http://www.marksgray.com/
