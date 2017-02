Local Fitness Center To Participate In Global Event Set To Improve Thousands Of Lives

Burn Fat, Build Muscle, Feel Good

Travis Yarbrough "Owner/Coach"

Travis Yarbrough "Owner/Coach"

-- On March 6, local fitness club, Training For Warriors Forney, will be joined by hundreds of gyms from around the world to take part in the TFW Global 8-week challenge designed to help thousands of people to lose fat, build muscle and feel good.The Training For Warriors (TFW)system was originally created for some of the best athletes in the world more than 15 years ago. Today, TFW is taught by a network of trainers at licensed TFW locations around the globe. Now with over 250 affiliate locations in 30 countries, the exciting TFW workouts are helping men and women to regain control of his or her fitness.To celebrate health and fitness in March, the TFW 8-Week Warrior Challenge will begin in cities around the world. This will involve TFW instructors coaching every "Challenger"through a motivating and results-driven program of fitness, exercise and nutrition."The 8 Week Warrior Challenge is an opportunity for anyone to add fitness back into his or her life and to improve how he or she looks and feels. While most fitness centers simply sign you up and leave you on your own, a TFW coach is there to guide you toward your goals in a safe and fun environment."States Coach Travis Yarbrough, owner of the Training For Warriors in Forney.It's estimated that over 5,000 men and women from around the world will be participating in this event and the goal is to help the Challengers lose a combined 50,000 pounds of fat while also creating lifelong healthy habits in the process.To learn more about the TFW System, contact Travis at ph.469 – 209 – 1846 or visit their website, http://txperformancestrengthandconditioning.com