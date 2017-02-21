News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Boston Area Tinting Company, Tint King, Receives 5-Star Rating from Home Advisor
Tint King, a leading window tinting company in the Boston area, is pleased to announce its five-star rating by Home Advisor, a popular website that brings homeowners and contractors together.
Thanks to verified ratings from homeowners who have hired Tint King for all their window tinting needs, the company has earned a coveted five-star rating. Those who wrote reviews had much to say about the service Tint King provided to them. Many said that working with the company was easy, and they were provided with several options to suit their individual needs. Others claimed that professionally-
Home Advisor is a popular website that pairs business and homeowners with trusted contractors in their local areas. Unlike similar internet-based services, Home Advisor is free, and it offers not only a network of pre-screened professionals, but also budgeting advice and inspiration. Tint King is proud to be a member of the Home Advisor contractor network, and their recent five-star rating is a testament to their professionalism, expertise, and years of experience in the window film industry. For more information please visit: http://www.tint-
Contact
Brian Timm
***@tint-king.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse