Boston Area Tinting Company, Tint King, Receives 5-Star Rating from Home Advisor

Tint King, a leading window tinting company in the Boston area, is pleased to announce its five-star rating by Home Advisor, a popular website that brings homeowners and contractors together.
 
BILLERICA, Mass. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Tint King, the leading window tinting company located in Boston, has recently earned a five-star rating from the popular home improvement website known as Home Advisor. This rating solidifies the company's reputation as the authority in home, car, and office window tinting. Since 1983, Tint King has been the area's number one provider of window tint and installation services.

Thanks to verified ratings from homeowners who have hired Tint King for all their window tinting needs, the company has earned a coveted five-star rating. Those who wrote reviews had much to say about the service Tint King provided to them. Many said that working with the company was easy, and they were provided with several options to suit their individual needs. Others claimed that professionally-installed window tinting was more cost-effective than blinds. Almost every reviewer raved about Tint King's professionalism, saying they were treated with the utmost respect and the installers took the time to thoroughly explain the process before getting started.

Home Advisor is a popular website that pairs business and homeowners with trusted contractors in their local areas. Unlike similar internet-based services, Home Advisor is free, and it offers not only a network of pre-screened professionals, but also budgeting advice and inspiration. Tint King is proud to be a member of the Home Advisor contractor network, and their recent five-star rating is a testament to their professionalism, expertise, and years of experience in the window film industry. For more information please visit: http://www.tint-king.com

Contact
Brian Timm
***@tint-king.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tint-king.com
Tags:Window Tinting, Home Improvement, Commercial Window Film
Industry:Home
Location:Billerica - Massachusetts - United States
