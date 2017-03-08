 
News By Tag
* Toastmasters
* Public Speaking
* Leadership Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brampton
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

25 year Toastmaster honoured for helping thousands become more effective communicators and leaders

In these disposable times it is unusual to find twenty-five years of dedication, consistency and commitment to a singular task or program. Hershaw Toastmasters Member, Ron Kosciolek, a member since 1992 recognized by past and current members.
 
 
25 year Toastmaster Ron Kosciolek, front row, third from the right.
25 year Toastmaster Ron Kosciolek, front row, third from the right.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Toastmasters
Public Speaking
Leadership Development

Industry:
Education

Location:
Brampton - Ontario - Canada

BRAMPTON, Ontario - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- In a touching series of stories Ron Kosciolek explained why he shows up every Tuesday to Toastmasters.  It is for the membership, as at any moment a member can take a step in the Toastmaster program that could forever change their life trajectory.  Ron is front and centre at most every meeting so as not to miss the opportunity of seeing a personal transformation.

"Ron fondly talks of his first speech when his knees knocked so loud he could not hear himself speak." – recalls 10 year member and past club President Dennis Bartel, ACG, ALB. Mr. Bartel continues - "Ron has served the club twice as president and has mentored presidents and other club officers. Outside the club in many organizations, Ron has been part of speechcrafts, 8 week Toastmasters programs, as a coordinator, mentor, and advisor. Many have benefited from Ron's feedback and support."

On February 21st Hershaw Toastmasters celebrated his 25th Anniversary of being a member of Hershaw Toastmasters located in Brampton, Ontario.  Mr. Kosciolek, the longest standing Hershaw member, joined in 1992, and after all these years he looks upon his commitment to Toastmasters and it's members with fondness. In recognition the club held a themed meeting "Beards and Brawn" orchestrated in his honour.  The membership wore stylish flat caps, just as Ron does, and had our very own Marilyn Monroe sing him Happy Anniversary.

His friends gently roasted him in speeches especially crafted for him as we know there is nothing more that Ron appreciates than humor.  Among our other special guests - Isabel Hershaw, Club Founder, and her husband Bill along with Vitaliy Fursov, District Director District 86 presented Ron with a certificate of accomplishment from the City of Brampton and the much sought after Golden Gavel paper weight.  By the end of this beautiful celebration you may wonder how exactly does Hershaw Toastmasters feel about Ron?  Fellow member Lyndsy Johnson sums up the members consensus "To our dear friend, mentor and fellow Toastmaster - Happy 25th Anniversary!  Thank you for making our club strong, fun and memorable and for sharing with us your time, care and efforts".

About Toastmasters District 86
Toastmasters District 86 represents the heartland of Ontario comprising of 238 community and corporate clubs, with over 5,000 members, from Sault Ste Marie in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit: http://www.toastmasters86.org/

About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide non-profit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

Contact
Contact Dennis Bartel - Public Relations Manager
District 86 Toastmasters 2016 - 2017
***@toastmasters86.org
End
Source:District 86 Toastmasters
Email:***@toastmasters86.org Email Verified
Tags:Toastmasters, Public Speaking, Leadership Development
Industry:Education
Location:Brampton - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share