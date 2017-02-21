News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Wise Alternative Investments offers Clients the Opportunity to Invest in Truffles
Wise Alternative Investments is a Scottish company offering clients the opportunity to invest in low risk alternative investments. They believe that while interest rates remain low, savers need investments that make their money work hard for them.
Wise Alternative Investments are now delighted to announce the launch of a truffle investment. Clients are being offered the opportunity to invest in French Perigord Truffles otherwise known as Black Winter Truffles.
This investment is ideal for savers looking for a long term ethical investment. Not only do they benefit from the sale of their truffle crop but they invest in nature as the truffles are being cultivated from new oak trees planted in France. Perigord Truffles can be sold for £1000 - £1500 per kilo.
This investment is low risk as the truffle harvest in France has diminished by 95% in the last 110 years while the demand for truffles has increased.
Brian Wailes, the owner of Wise Alternative Investments said "I am delighted to be able to offer my clients an investment that will not only produce better returns than a savings account but is environmentally friendly and sustainable"
If you would like to find out more about this exciting new investment opportunity please get in touch with Brian by calling 07766 078643. More information is available on the Wise Alternative Investment's website http://wisealternativeinvestments.co.uk/
Contact
Brian Wailes
Wise Alternative Investments
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse