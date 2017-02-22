News By Tag
New Maternity Belt Gets 5-Star Reviews
The Baby Bump Back Brace receives 5-star reviews from satisfied customers.
"We always have known that our maternity brace really helps with pregnancy back and pelvic pain," said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail. "But, we also know that like any article worn on your body, our brace will fit everyone a little differently. What works and fits for one woman might not fit the same as another. This is why we are so pleased that it is relieving back and pelvic pressure for everyone, no matter what stage of pregnancy they are in."
The 5-star reviews consist of praises of the maternity belts support and the instant relief of back pain. Others reflect on the construction of the brace. Here is an example of one of the reviews:
"I loved wearing this brace! I felt so supported all day while at work. I am a physical therapist and work in a rehabilitation hospital so I am on my feet all day, lifting patients, and walking around. This brace was perfect through the later stages of pregnancy when pelvic and back pain set in and let me work right until my due date. I was able to wear the brace under my work clothes (polo and scrubs) and nobody knew I was wearing one- added bonus! I highly recommend this brace to any pregnant woman looking for the extra support we all need."
The Baby Bump Back Brace is still in stock and available for purchase on Amazon. They are selling quickly so order yours today and start getting back and pelvic pain relief immediately. https://www.amazon.com/
About LW Retail
LW Retail is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.lw-
Contact
Laura Wall
***@lw-retail.com
