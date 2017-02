Women Veterans ROCK! Host The Women Veterans 2020 Delegation On Capitol Hill For Public Policy Day

Contact

-- As the country prepares to celebrate and recognize Women's History Month, Women Veterans ROCK is gearing up for their annual Women Veterans Public Policy Day on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 2, 2017.This year, the Women Veterans 2020 Delegation will convene Women Veterans, Military Families, and Veteran Service Organizations for a one day public policy forum to enlist testimonials, feedback, and actionable recommendations for producing positive change to Strengthen America's Military Families; Health & Wellness for Women Veterans, while also Improving the Transition of Military Service Members Back into Civilian Life.Members of the Women Veterans 2020 Delegation will provide testimonies, case studies and actionable recommendations to their constituents and congressional representatives. Confirmed speakers include Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI); She Should Run Frontrunners Chair, Chelsea Wilson; Retired Major Mary Lowe-Mayhugh, formerly of the Office of the Secretary of Defense; among others. Delegates will receive an "After Action Report," which will also be distributed to respective congressional leaders, to provide recommendations for positive change on select policies pertinent to: Military Families; Women Veterans Health & Wellness, and more Programmatic Improvements to facilitate greater success for Transitioning Women Veterans moving from Military Service back into Civilian Life."Today's Military Women are emerging from The Women Veterans Civic Leadership Institute as engaged and empowered catalysts for positive social change for Women Veterans and Military Families," says, Deborah Harmon-Pugh, President of The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation & National Campaign Chair of Women Veterans ROCK! "The Women Veterans 2020 Delegates are uniquely trained andIn 2015, Deborah Harmon-Pugh, also a Military Spouse and Constitutional Law College Professor, established The Women Veterans Civic Leadership Institute, (WCVLI), a one-year; post-military;civic engagement fellowship program. Each year, The WVCLI engages 100+ Women Veterans & ROTC Cadet Girls in civic leadership and civic engagement programs - including its annual Public Policy Day on Capitol Hill in collaboration with The Women Veterans 2020 Delegation.Public Policy Day on Capitol Hill is for registered members of the Women Veterans ROCK 2020 Delegation(c)To Washington, DC. Please submit your inquiries regarding registration and/or membership in The Women Veterans ROCK! 2020 Delegation(c)To: Info@WomenVetsRock.org.For media inquiries, please contact Angel Livas: angel@dcmediaconnection.com or 202-930-3262.