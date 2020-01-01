News By Tag
Women Veterans ROCK! Host The Women Veterans 2020 Delegation On Capitol Hill For Public Policy Day
This year, the Women Veterans 2020 Delegation will convene Women Veterans, Military Families, and Veteran Service Organizations for a one day public policy forum to enlist testimonials, feedback, and actionable recommendations for producing positive change to Strengthen America's Military Families; Health & Wellness for Women Veterans, while also Improving the Transition of Military Service Members Back into Civilian Life.
Members of the Women Veterans 2020 Delegation will provide testimonies, case studies and actionable recommendations to their constituents and congressional representatives. Confirmed speakers include Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI); She Should Run Frontrunners Chair, Chelsea Wilson; Retired Major Mary Lowe-Mayhugh, formerly of the Office of the Secretary of Defense; among others. Delegates will receive an "After Action Report," which will also be distributed to respective congressional leaders, to provide recommendations for positive change on select policies pertinent to: Military Families; Women Veterans Health & Wellness, and more Programmatic Improvements to facilitate greater success for Transitioning Women Veterans moving from Military Service back into Civilian Life.
"Today's Military Women are emerging from The Women Veterans Civic Leadership Institute as engaged and empowered catalysts for positive social change for Women Veterans and Military Families," says, Deborah Harmon-Pugh, President of The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation & National Campaign Chair of Women Veterans ROCK! "The Women Veterans 2020 Delegates are uniquely trained and eager to serve among America's Emerging New Faces of Military Millennial Civic Leaders In America,"
In 2015, Deborah Harmon-Pugh, also a Military Spouse and Constitutional Law College Professor, established The Women Veterans Civic Leadership Institute, (WCVLI), a one-year; post-military;
