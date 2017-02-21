

Dena Davis to Present During 20th Annual Bryant Women's Summit March 17 Dena Davis, founder of ACTion Performance and co-founder of RI-based Arts Alive!, invited back a second year in a row to present at sold-out Bryant Women's Summit on March 17. Dena Davis SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Dena Davis, owner of ACTion Performance & Leadership Coaching, a local theater-based corporate training program that helps professionals become more impactful leaders, will present during an entrepreneurship panel at Bryant University's Women's Summit® on Friday, March 17, 2017. Davis is also co-founder of non-profit children's theater arts program, Arts Alive! based in Barrington, RI.



More than 1,000 women are expected to participate in the 20th annual Women's Summit, entitled "20 Years of Inspiring, Empowering, and Advancing Women," featuring three keynote speakers and 23 workshops.



This is Dena Davis' second time serving on a panel during the sold-out Women's Summit. The event has sold out every year since its inception, and has become one of the most highly sought-after conferences in New England.



During the Women's Summit workshop, "Be Inspired and Empowered: Explore Transition and the Entrepreneurial Journey," attendees will hear from Davis and three other successful entrepreneurs who have found meaning and purpose in their work and learn what it takes to make a business thrive while empowering others.



Davis joins Alison Bologna, NBC 10 News Anchor and Founder of Shri Yoga and Shri Service Corps; Lisa Shorr, Owner, Shorr Success and Secure Future Tech Solutions; and Sandra McNamara, Owner, CONTEXT& CONSULTING. The session is moderated by Carmen Diaz-Jusino, Director of New Enterprise and Women's Business Center at the Center for Women and Enterprise.



The event also welcomes three powerful keynote speakers known for excellence in their professions and for their commitment to helping women achieve their potential including leadership expert and former Navy Commander Mary Kelly, Nobel Prize recipient Leymah Gbowee and Academy Award-winning actor Geena Davis.



"The Women's Summit® is one of the many ways Bryant continues its long tradition and commitment to educating women," said Kati Machtley, director of the Women's Summit. "It is rewarding to see so many become empowered to succeed professionally, personally, and financially, while benefitting from unique networking opportunities."



Dena Davis, B.F.A., M.F.A., is the Executive Director and founder of ACTion Performance & Leadership Coaching. Dena's career spans more than 25 years, from working as a professional actress and theater director to corporate trainer and business leader. Davis has worked with more than 600 students as the Artistic Director and brainchild behind Arts Alive, a RI-based non-profit Children's Theater Education program. She is also a motivational speaker who specializes in leadership and integrating the Arts into the business world.



Davis is a resident of Barrington, RI.



ACTion Performance & Leadership Coaching is a Rhode Island-based program that offers a rare, interactive theater-based performance training experience for professionals and students. Dena Davis, founder and president, helps individuals and teams take their professional presence to the next level. Davis believes professional leadership begins with AUTHENTIC PERFORMANCE. Visit



The Bryant University Women's Summit is a resource for developing skills that women can put to work right away to empower themselves, advance their careers, enhance their quality of life, and better provide for their families. Drawing women from all across the region, the Summit promotes professional, personal, and economic empowerment through education. Through innovative ideas, nationally known motivational keynote speakers, and practical success strategies presented in engaging breakout sessions, the day-long educational conference provides women with the knowledge, skills, and inspiration to excel and advance in today's marketplace. For more information, visit



