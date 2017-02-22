News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pre-Order Your Unisex Back Brace on Amazon
Anastasia's River announced the launch of their second product, a Unisex Back Brace. The back brace can be found on Amazon.
The Unisex Back Brace has reinforced lumbar supports which offers additional back support. It also comes in an adjustable one piece design with two sets of velcro straps to so you can wear it as tight or loose as you want.
"We are very excited to have a health and wellness product like the Unisex Back Brace. Kyle has chronic back pain and I have poor posture so we both actually have our own unisex brace that we wear daily. It is nice to know that our product will help relieve the back pain brought on by normal everyday activities that some people have to cope with." said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail.
The Unisex Back Brace is a combination of elastic fabric and breathable mesh with two sets of adjustable bands. The large inner strap helps the brace stay in place on your body, while the outer strap is used to adjust the tightness of the brace giving you extra stability and support. There are four steel bars that add additional lumbar support. This back brace not only helps relieve back pain, it also helps with poor posture. It can be worn under or over your clothes. The brace ranges in sizes from Small to XXL.
Features of the Unisex Back Brace:
• Reinforced with four steel lumbar support bars
• Simple, sturdy one piece design
• Available in 5 different sizes
• Two sets of adjustable straps
The Unisex Back Brace will be available for purchase through Amazon and Amazon Prime on March 3, 2017. Pre-order yours now. https://www.amazon.com/
About LW Retail
LW Retail is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.lw-
Contact
Laura Wall
***@lw-retail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse