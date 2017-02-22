 
News By Tag
* Back Brace
* Unisex Lumbar Brace
* Back Pain
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oklahoma City
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Pre-Order Your Unisex Back Brace on Amazon

Anastasia's River announced the launch of their second product, a Unisex Back Brace. The back brace can be found on Amazon.
 
 
The Unisex Back Brace has Steel Lumbar Supports
The Unisex Back Brace has Steel Lumbar Supports
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Back Brace
* Unisex Lumbar Brace
* Back Pain

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - US

Subject:
* Products

OKLAHOMA CITY - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Anastasia's River announced the release of their new product, the Unisex Back Brace. The brace will be available for purchase on March 3 through Amazon and Amazon Prime. It is available for pre-order now. https://www.amazon.com/Unisex-Lumbar-Back-Support-Brace/dp/B06WVPJFCL/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1488213173&sr=8-1&keywords=back+brace+lumbar+support.

The Unisex Back Brace has reinforced lumbar supports which offers additional back support. It also comes in an adjustable one piece design with two sets of velcro straps to so you can wear it as tight or loose as you want.

"We are very excited to have a health and wellness product like the Unisex Back Brace. Kyle has chronic back pain and I have poor posture so we both actually have our own unisex brace that we wear daily. It is nice to know that our product will help relieve the back pain brought on by normal everyday activities that some people have to cope with." said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail.

The Unisex Back Brace is a combination of elastic fabric and breathable mesh with two sets of adjustable bands. The large inner strap helps the brace stay in place on your body, while the outer strap is used to adjust the tightness of the brace giving you extra stability and support. There are four steel bars that add additional lumbar support. This back brace not only helps relieve back pain, it also helps with poor posture. It can be worn under or over your clothes. The brace ranges in sizes from Small to XXL.

Features of the Unisex Back Brace:

• Reinforced with four steel lumbar support bars
• Simple, sturdy one piece design
• Available in 5 different sizes
• Two sets of adjustable straps

The Unisex Back Brace will be available for purchase through Amazon and Amazon Prime on March 3, 2017. Pre-order yours now. https://www.amazon.com/Unisex-Lumbar-Back-Support-Brace/d....

About LW Retail

LW Retail is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.lw-retail.com/about.

Contact
Laura Wall
***@lw-retail.com
End
Source:LW Retail LLC
Email:***@lw-retail.com Email Verified
Tags:Back Brace, Unisex Lumbar Brace, Back Pain
Industry:Consumer
Location:Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LW Retail News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share