College of Business Administration to Host City of Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan
Horrigan will present, "How Small Businesses Affect Economic Development."
Horrigan brought 16 years of distinguished public service to his mayoral position as the 62nd mayor of the City of Akron. During Horrigan's first year in office, he led a variety of successful initiatives, including rebuilding relationships with the United States EPA and working closely with FirstMerit Corporation as the acquisition by Huntington Bancshares was announced. Horrigan also implemented cost-saving reform of retiree supplemental health benefits.
As Horrigan continues to develop his vision for the city of Akron, he will continue to articulate his administration's top priorities: education, income and health.
Horrigan earned a bachelor's degree from Kent State University and a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Akron.
A reception with hors d'oeuvres and beverages will follow the presentation.
To register for this event, visit https://cobamarketing.wufoo.com/
For more information on the College of Business Administration, visit http://www.kent.edu/
Kent State University's College of Business Administration is fully accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) and one of the largest colleges of business in Ohio. The College has more than 4,300 students representing 43 countries with over 85 full-time faculty from 16 countries.
The college grants undergraduate through graduate degrees, and is one of only three public business colleges in Ohio with a comprehensive Ph.D. program. The MBA program is offered in an accelerated format both online and in-person. The Executive MBA program offers two tracks: one targeting corporate professionals and the other healthcare executives. The M.S. in Accounting and M.A. in Economics are specialized master's degrees for those seeking advanced study in these disciplines. The College also offers a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics (MSBA) that spans all industries and organizations. The college boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 12 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program.
The college is listed as a Best Business School by Princeton Review, ranked as a Best Business College by U.S. News and World Report, one of only 23 accounting programs worldwide to be endorsed by the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)
The college boasts an onsite Career Services Center and International Programs Office dedicated to business students, and operates the Global Management Center, the Center for Information Systems and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation all propelling scholarly research, establishing innovative industry partnerships and providing outreach to Northeast Ohio and beyond.
Media Contact:
Joni Bowen, Public Relations and Media Specialist, (330) 672-1279, cell: (330) 221-0637, jbowen1@kent.edu
Media Contact
Joni Bowen
3306721279
jbowen1@kent.edu
