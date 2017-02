College of Business Administration to Host City of Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan

Media Contact

Joni Bowen

3306721279

jbowen1@kent.edu Joni Bowen3306721279

End

-- The Center of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation and the Department of Economics at the Kent State University College of Business Administration will host Kent State alumnus Daniel Horrigan, Mayor of the City of Akron, at the Kent State Hotel and Conference Center on Wednesday, March 1. The event will take place at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.Horrigan will present, "How Small Businesses Affect Economic Development."Horrigan will discuss the role that public policy (regional and local) can play in encouraging development in the greater Akron and Northeast Ohio regions.Horrigan brought 16 years of distinguished public service to his mayoral position as the 62mayor of the City of Akron. During Horrigan's first year in office, he led a variety of successful initiatives, including rebuilding relationships with the United States EPA and working closely with FirstMerit Corporation as the acquisition by Huntington Bancshares was announced. Horrigan also implemented cost-saving reform of retiree supplemental health benefits.As Horrigan continues to develop his vision for the city of Akron, he will continue to articulate his administration's top priorities: education, income and health.Horrigan earned a bachelor's degree from Kent State University and a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Akron.A reception with hors d'oeuvres and beverages will follow the presentation.To register for this event, visit https://cobamarketing.wufoo.com/ forms/m1nkhgfx0hi1r9d/ For more information on the College of Business Administration, visit http://www.kent.edu/business.###is fully accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) and one of the largest colleges of business in Ohio. The College has more than 4,300 students representing 43 countries with over 85 full-time faculty from 16 countries.The college grants undergraduate through graduate degrees, and is one of only three public business colleges in Ohio with a comprehensive Ph.D. program. The MBA program is offered in an accelerated format both online and in-person. The Executive MBA program offers two tracks: one targeting corporate professionals and the other healthcare executives. The M.S. in Accounting and M.A. in Economics are specialized master's degrees for those seeking advanced study in these disciplines. The College also offers a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics (MSBA) that spans all industries and organizations. The college boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 12 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program.The college is listed as a, ranked as a, one of only 23 accounting programs worldwide to be(Institute of Management Accountants), rankedand(Sales Education Foundation)The college boasts an onsite Career Services Center and International Programs Office dedicated to business students, and operates the Global Management Center, the Center for Information Systems and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation all propelling scholarly research, establishing innovative industry partnerships and providing outreach to Northeast Ohio and beyond.Joni Bowen, Public Relations and Media Specialist, (330) 672-1279, cell: (330) 221-0637, jbowen1@kent.edu