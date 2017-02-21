 
News By Tag
* Oculus
* VirZOOM
* Psvr
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

VR Game 'Special Delivery' Adds VirZOOM Support and Announces Upcoming Playstation VR Release

Attendees at GDC can demo Special Delivery at the VirZOOM both #2432. #GDC17
 
 
SpecialDeliveryVirZOOM
SpecialDeliveryVirZOOM
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Meerkat Gaming's arcade inspired VR game 'Special Delivery' released an update today adding official support for the VirZOOM bike and gamepads along with additional control options and added game content.

To find out more about the VirZOOM bike visit www.virzoom.com

In celebration of the added VirZOOM support, Special Delivery is currently 10% off on Steam and fans of Meerkat Gaming can save $75 off the purchase of a VirZOOM by using promo code MEERKATVZ.

In addition to the new input devices being supported, Meerkat Gaming has also added a new 'lean-to-steer' control option for motion controls, gamepad and VirZOOM. With this new update, the game now features five different control options to suit a variety of player preferences.

The update also brings new content to the game including a new tutorial level set along a scenic country road and the 'Overtime' mini-game where players must concurrently make deliveries for both the Oldtown Observer and the Daily Inquisitor!

Meerkat Gaming has also officially announced that Special Delivery will be coming soon to Playstation VR.

---------------------------------------

Special Delivery is available for purchase at:

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/561230
Oculus Home: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/rift/1161355957279138/

----------------------------------------

Stay up to date by following Meerkat Gaming!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/meerkatgaming
Facebook: https://facebook.com/meerkatgaming

Contact
Matt Rodwell
@NobleSpoon
***@meerkatgaming.com
End
Source:
Email:***@meerkatgaming.com Email Verified
Tags:Oculus, VirZOOM, Psvr
Industry:Games
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Meerkat Gaming LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share