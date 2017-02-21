News By Tag
VR Game 'Special Delivery' Adds VirZOOM Support and Announces Upcoming Playstation VR Release
Attendees at GDC can demo Special Delivery at the VirZOOM both #2432. #GDC17
To find out more about the VirZOOM bike visit www.virzoom.com
In celebration of the added VirZOOM support, Special Delivery is currently 10% off on Steam and fans of Meerkat Gaming can save $75 off the purchase of a VirZOOM by using promo code MEERKATVZ.
In addition to the new input devices being supported, Meerkat Gaming has also added a new 'lean-to-steer' control option for motion controls, gamepad and VirZOOM. With this new update, the game now features five different control options to suit a variety of player preferences.
The update also brings new content to the game including a new tutorial level set along a scenic country road and the 'Overtime' mini-game where players must concurrently make deliveries for both the Oldtown Observer and the Daily Inquisitor!
Meerkat Gaming has also officially announced that Special Delivery will be coming soon to Playstation VR.
