Antique Sterling Silver Dinner Service 19th Century

-- Set of 18 Antique Sumptuous Sterling Silver Dinner Service Plates (http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1354149/enlargement1354149nelson.html)Sale Price: $22,750.00Listed Price $35,000.00Set of 18 sterling silver dinner service plates. Made by Black, Starr & Frost in New York, ca 1890. Circular well with engraved scrollwork and flowers.Rim has volute scrolls, pierced strapwork and flowers, and applied garlands. Sumptuous Gilded Age style. Hallmark includes no. 59/3557. Very good definition and patina.Dimensions: H 3/4 x D 11 1/2 in. Very heavy total weight: 354 troy ounces. Very heavy and gorgeous.Made for royalty. Make it an heirloom for you and your children.See more HD photos at:http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1354149/Set-18-Antique-Sumptuous-Sterling-Silver-Dinner-ServiceNo cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.See more at:"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years."All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."Steve Nelson