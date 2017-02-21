News By Tag
Now Available from Shotgun Honey: HARDWAY by Hector Acosta
"HARDWAY is the first of several new titles that will be coming out from Shotgun Honey this year," said Eric Campbell, publisher of Down & Out Books. "It's a strong introduction to the imprint and the kind of books that readers can expect to see more of from us."
About HARDWAY …
Fifteen-year-
It isn't long before RBWL—The Royal Brooks Wrestling League—have a rival in Woodland Terrace, a nearby apartment complex with their own wrestling promotion run by Eddie Tornado, an unhinged teenager with a connection to Tori and a hard-on to see Spencer and Billy fail.
When Spencer breaks into Eddie's home and steals a gym bag he believes holds Woodland Terrace's championship belt, the feud between teenagers and promotions escalates. Before long, Spencer will find the world of professional wrestling can be more real and dangerous than anything seen on television.
Meet the Author …
Hector Acosta's short stories have appeared in Weird Noir, Thuglit, and all three volumes of Shotgun Honey Anthologies. Hardway is his first novella. He lives in New York with his wife and dog, and is working on his next book. He's 99% sure wrestling is scripted, and can be followed on Twitter @hexican.
About Shotgun Honey …
Established in 2011, Shotgun Honey (ShotgunHoney.com)
About Down & Out Books …
Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is an independent publisher of award-winning literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.
