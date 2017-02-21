 
Industry News





Now Available from Shotgun Honey: HARDWAY by Hector Acosta

 
 
cover-acosta-hardway-300x450px
cover-acosta-hardway-300x450px
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Shotgun Honey, an imprint of Down & Out Books, is pleased to announce that HARDWAY by Hector Acosta is published this month in trade paperback and ebook formats.

"HARDWAY is the first of several new titles that will be coming out from Shotgun Honey this year," said Eric Campbell, publisher of Down & Out Books. "It's a strong introduction to the imprint and the kind of books that readers can expect to see more of from us."

About HARDWAY …

Fifteen-year-old Spencer loves professional wrestling. It's the reason why he, along with his older brother Billy, started their very own wrestling promotion in their Dallas apartment complex. The fact it puts Spencer closer to Tori, Billy's girlfriend and the only girl either boy knows who can take a chair shot to the head, doesn't hurt.

It isn't long before RBWL—The Royal Brooks Wrestling League—have a rival in Woodland Terrace, a nearby apartment complex with their own wrestling promotion run by Eddie Tornado, an unhinged teenager with a connection to Tori and a hard-on to see Spencer and Billy fail.

When Spencer breaks into Eddie's home and steals a gym bag he believes holds Woodland Terrace's championship belt, the feud between teenagers and promotions escalates. Before long, Spencer will find the world of professional wrestling can be more real and dangerous than anything seen on television.

Meet the Author …

Hector Acosta's short stories have appeared in Weird Noir, Thuglit, and all three volumes of Shotgun Honey Anthologies. Hardway is his first novella. He lives in New York with his wife and dog, and is working on his next book. He's 99% sure wrestling is scripted, and can be followed on Twitter @hexican.

About Shotgun Honey …

Established in 2011, Shotgun Honey (ShotgunHoney.com) came onto the scene to provide readers with a regular diet of flash crime fiction. Living by the simple tenet of keeping it lean and mean, over 700 stories from more than 360 authors from around the world have been published to date.

About Down & Out Books …

Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is an independent publisher of award-winning literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.

