12th Annual Women in Business is Unstoppable!
WINDSOR, Conn. & HARTFORD, Conn. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Join hundreds of women from across New England at the 12th annual Women in Business Summit on Friday, April 21, 2017 at Travelers Claim University, Windsor, CT. This year's theme "Unstoppable!"
This event will provide a full day of discussion on topics related to leadership; money management; personal development;
This year, WIB attendees will also have an opportunity to celebrate the success of "unstoppable"
Partial event proceeds will benefit the Junior Achievement of Southwest New England.
About WIB Summit:
The WIB Summit was created in 2005 to encourage, inspire, and educate women through the various stages of their careers. Created and produced by Events of Joy, the mission of WIB Summit is to develop a community of strong female leaders by providing quality programming and resources in an environment that promotes learning.
