12th Annual Women in Business is Unstoppable!

-- Join hundreds of women from across New England at the 12annual Women in Business Summit on Friday, April 21, 2017 at Travelers Claim University, Windsor, CT. This year's theme "Unstoppable!"will feature the nation's leading women in business including:, CEO and Co-Founder, of Wicked Good Cupcakes, Inc.;, COO and Co-Founder, Wicked Good Cupcakes, Inc. with appearances on Shark Tank and 20/20;Founder Ana Grace Project;, MassMutual U.S. and, ESPN. Registration for the 12th annual Women in Business Summit can be completed online by visiting www.wibsummit.com . For more information please call (413) 237-0274 or email info@eventsofjoy.com.This event will provide a full day of discussion on topics related to leadership; money management; personal development;career advancement and entrepreneurship. WIB Summit will serve as an interactive forum to assist women in achieving their career and personal goals. Attendees will have the opportunity to grow their network by interacting with professionals from across different industries.This year, WIB attendees will also have an opportunity to celebrate the success of "unstoppable"women who are making an impact in their communities through business. This year's honorees include, President, Junior Achievement, Jamaica, West Indies, who will receive the WIB Summit Community Excellence Award andwho will receive the WIB Summit Youth Leadership Award.Partial event proceeds will benefit the Junior Achievement of Southwest New England.The WIB Summit was created in 2005 to encourage, inspire, and educate women through the various stages of their careers. Created and produced by Events of Joy, the mission of WIB Summit is to develop a community of strong female leaders by providing quality programming and resources in an environment that promotes learning.Follow us on Facebook and Twitter