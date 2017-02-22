 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

12th Annual Women in Business is Unstoppable!

WINDSOR, Conn. & HARTFORD, Conn. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Join hundreds of women from across New England at the 12th annual Women in Business Summit on Friday, April 21, 2017 at Travelers Claim University, Windsor, CT. This year's theme "Unstoppable!" will feature the nation's leading women in business including: Tracey Noonan, CEO and Co-Founder, of Wicked Good Cupcakes, Inc.; Danielle Vigalie, COO and Co-Founder, Wicked Good Cupcakes, Inc. with appearances on Shark Tank and 20/20; Nelba Márquez-Greene, Founder Ana Grace Project; Selette Jemison, MassMutual U.S. and Adrienne J. Lawrence, ESPN.  Registration for the 12th annual Women in Business Summit can be completed online by visiting www.wibsummit.com. For more information please call (413) 237-0274 or email info@eventsofjoy.com.

This event will provide a full day of discussion on topics related to leadership; money management; personal development; career advancement and entrepreneurship.  WIB Summit will serve as an interactive forum to assist women in achieving their career and personal goals. Attendees will have the opportunity to grow their network by interacting with professionals from across different industries.

This year, WIB attendees will also have an opportunity to celebrate the success of "unstoppable" women who are making an impact in their communities through business. This year's honorees include Alphie Mullings-Aiken, President, Junior Achievement, Jamaica, West Indies, who will receive the WIB Summit Community Excellence Award and Courtney Scalaro who will receive the WIB Summit Youth Leadership Award.

Partial event proceeds will benefit the Junior Achievement of Southwest New England.

###

About WIB Summit:

The WIB Summit was created in 2005 to encourage, inspire, and educate women through the various stages of their careers. Created and produced by Events of Joy, the mission of WIB Summit is to develop a community of strong female leaders by providing quality programming and resources in an environment that promotes learning.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter #wib2017unstoppable

Contact
Kisha Zullo
***@eventsofjoy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@eventsofjoy.com
Posted By:***@eventsofjoy.com Email Verified
Tags:Women Conference, Human Resources, Insurance
Industry:Engineering, Finance, Human resources, Insurance
Location:Windsor - Connecticut - United States
Hartford - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Events of Joy News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share