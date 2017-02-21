ACI and CRN Once Again Collaborate on Dietary Supplements Forum

ACI’s 5th annual Legal, Regulatory, & Compliance Forum on Dietary Supplements

-- American Conference Institute (ACI) is pleased to announce that it will once again collaborate with Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) on ACI's Legal, Regulatory and Compliance Forum on Dietary Supplements taking place in New York City at the Intercontinental New York Times Square on June 26 and 27 with additional workshops on June 28.which now in its fifth iteration.As Stephanie Butler, Division Manager of ACI's Life Sciences and Health Care Division noted, "Through our continuing collaboration with CRN, this event has become a must-attend conference for the dietary supplement industry's legal, regulatory and compliance stakeholders. This meeting is where the industry's 'who's who' gather to assess the industry's state of the union and analyze the political, legislative, regulatory and judicial developments which impact it and influence business decisions and long-term strategies."Lisa J. Piccolo, Senior Industry Manager, Life Sciences and Health Care with ACI stated "ACI is honored to once again have the opportunity to work with CRN. We are also delighted thatPiccolo went on to say that this is a pivotal and transformative time for the industry, with key initiatives and issues at the forefront such as the Supplement OWL dietary supplement product registry, the FDA's NDI draft guidance, and ongoing interest from state Attorneys General, not to mention a new federal administration. The time for this conference has never been greater."A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.Headquartered in New York and led by Eileen Baird, Senior Vice President, and Lisa Riley, Managing Director, American Conference Institute has grown to produce more than 220 events each year, attended by thousands of senior delegates from across the country., founded in 1973, is a Washington, D.C.-based trade association representing 150+ dietary supplement and functional food manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, and companies providing services to those manufacturers and suppliers. In addition to complying with a host of federal and state regulations governing dietary supplements and food in the areas of manufacturing, marketing, quality control and safety, our manufacturer and supplier members also agree to adhere to additional voluntary guidelines as well as to CRN's Code of Ethics. Visit www.crnusa.org. Follow us on Twitter @crn_supplements and @wannabewell and on Facebook.Full information on the forum can be found at