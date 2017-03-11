 
New All Fired Up 5k Run/Walk Set for March 11, 2017, in Lebanon, KY

Race through Heart of Bourbon Country to win authentic bourbon barrel head
 
 
Get "All Fired Up" in Lebanon – the Heart of Kentucky Bourbon Country.
Get “All Fired Up” in Lebanon – the Heart of Kentucky Bourbon Country.
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The All Fired Up 5k Run/Walk races through downtown Lebanon in the heart of Bourbon Country on Saturday, March 11. One lucky runner will win an authentic commemorative Bourbon Barrel Head by race sponsor Kentucky Cooperage Company. The race benefits the Marion County High School baseball team but involves the whole town in the adventure. See details and race entry form here (http://visitlebanonky.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/AllFiredUp2017Entry-Form.jpg).

Kentucky's bourbon barrel-making capital

Participants and spectators alike are invited to make a weekend of it in the only place where you can see both bourbon and bourbon barrel making. Come Friday for pre-race packet pick-up and registration, available from 5-8 p.m. at County Seat Kitchen & Bar.

Enjoy dinner and show your race registration for the drink specials at these Lebanon restaurants: Rosewood Bar & Grill, Shiners Restaurant, Cedarwood Restaurant, County Seat Kitchen & Bar and Chaser's Restaurant. Get special Friday night room rates at these accommodations: Myrtledene Bed & Breakfast, Hill House Bed & Breakfast and Hampton Inn of Lebanon.

Before or after the race, tour the Kentucky Cooperage Company to see how bourbon barrels are fired up themselves while going through the stave-to-barrel process. Visit Maker's Mark Distillery and Limestone Branch Distillery for tours and tastings. Stop by the Maker's Mark Water Tower for a selfie with the world's longest bourbon pour as your backdrop.

The race course begins at the Marion County Heritage Center, where a new bourbon exhibit recently opened, and takes runners around Lebanon's beautiful downtown. Immediately following the race, one runner will be chosen at random to win the commemorative Bourbon Barrel Head.

For more information, visit https://visitlebanonky.com. Register for the race here: https://visitlebanonky.com/events/all-fired-up-about-base....

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nena Olivier, Executive Director, Director@VisitLebanonKy.com, 270-692-0021

Lebanon Tourist & Convention Commission, www.VisitLebanonKy.com

ABOUT LEBANON, KY │ Lebanon is located in the Heart of Bourbon Country, at the epicenter of Kentucky barrel and bourbon making. Attractions include Maker's Mark Distillery, Limestone Branch Distillery, photo op stop Maker's Mark/Lebanon Water Tower, the Kentucky Cooperage and Jesters Winery. For outdoor enthusiasts, Gorley Naturalist Trail presents challenging hiking and biking and the scenic splendor of 47 bridges. Fagan Branch Reservoir and Sportsman's Lake beckon canoeists, kayakers and boaters (non-motorized boats) and fishers and anglers for waters stocked with rainbow trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, crappie and hybrid bluegill. Lebanon is on the Civil War Discovery Trail and is part of Kentucky's historic Holy Land, with sites including the Sisters of Loretto Motherhouse. Visual and performing arts and pop culture and historic treasures are found at the Marion County Heritage Center, Stillhouse Art Museum and Angelic Hall at Centre Square. Shop for antiques, collectibles and handmade crafts downtown and dine at your choice of 40 eateries – everything from casual full-service restaurants to home-style cafes to an old-fashioned soda fountain. Accommodations options include bed and breakfast inns, golf course lodging and the Hampton Inn. Facebook.com/VisitLebanon

