Fort Myers Lab Theater Hosts Two Extraordinary Events in March
On March 3, Square One Improv returns to The Lab Theater with a night of hilarious antics and on-the-spot jokes. Every facet of the hysterical, improvised show is based on the audience's suggestions. With years of experience performing and competing nationally, Square One delivers a sidesplitting, one-of-a-kind show every time. Tickets are $12-$15.
Running from March 10 - April 1 is the hilarious comedy, PLAY ON! by Rick Abbot. This side-splitting comedy features a group of community theater actors trying to put on a show as the playwright continues to interrupt rehearsal with countless revisions. Beginning with rehearsals and continuing right through to the performance, the show is full of mishaps, mistakes, mayhem, and anything else that could possibly go wrong in a production.
"This show is so funny, you might just fall out of your seat with laughter" says Artistic Director Annette Trossbach. "This is one of the funniest shows I've ever read and is probably the funniest thing you'll see all season. Your face will hurt from all the smiling."
The show stars Scott Carpenter (Art), Cindi Heimberg (Deathtrap), Steven Coe (Wings), Rachel Dominguez (The Best Man), Mike Dinko (An Empty Plate in the Cafe du Grand Boeuf), Kendra Weaver (Scrooge TV), Louise Wigglesworth (The Velocity of Autumn), Gerrie Benzing (The Best Man), Yvonne Shadrach (Calendar Girls), and Kayleigh O'Connell, who makes her Lab Theater debut.
Carmen Crussard (Scrooge TV) directs.
"Play On!" opens on March 10 at 8p.m. Performances are on March 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, and April 1 at 8 p.m. and on March 19, 26, and April 1 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at laboratorytheaterflorida.com (http://www.brownpapertickets.com/
Individual Show Ticket Pricing: $25 for Adults and $12 and for students at the door. All tickets are available at http://LaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com.
For tickets and more information for all shows and events, please call the theater at (239) 218-0481 or visit our website at LaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com. The Laboratory Theater of Florida is located in the River District at 1634 Woodford Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901.
