 
News By Tag
* Theater
* Improv
* Things To Do
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Fort Myers Lab Theater Hosts Two Extraordinary Events in March

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Theater
* Improv
* Things To Do

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida will be hosting two extraordinary events this March: Square One Improv returns Friday, March 3 at 7p.m., and the side-splitting comedy PLAY ON! by Rick Abbot runs March 10th through April 1st.

On March 3, Square One Improv returns to The Lab Theater with a night of hilarious antics and on-the-spot jokes. Every facet of the hysterical, improvised show is based on the audience's suggestions. With years of experience performing and competing nationally, Square One delivers a sidesplitting, one-of-a-kind show every time. Tickets are $12-$15.

Running from March 10 - April 1 is the hilarious comedy, PLAY ON! by Rick Abbot. This side-splitting comedy features a group of community theater actors trying to put on a show as the playwright continues to interrupt rehearsal with countless revisions. Beginning with rehearsals and continuing right through to the performance, the show is full of mishaps, mistakes, mayhem, and anything else that could possibly go wrong in a production.

"This show is so funny, you might just fall out of your seat with laughter" says Artistic Director Annette Trossbach. "This is one of the funniest shows I've ever read and is probably the funniest thing you'll see all season. Your face will hurt from all the smiling."

The show stars Scott Carpenter (Art), Cindi Heimberg (Deathtrap), Steven Coe (Wings), Rachel Dominguez (The Best Man), Mike Dinko (An Empty Plate in the Cafe du Grand Boeuf), Kendra Weaver (Scrooge TV), Louise Wigglesworth (The Velocity of Autumn), Gerrie Benzing (The Best Man), Yvonne Shadrach (Calendar Girls), and Kayleigh O'Connell, who makes her Lab Theater debut.

Carmen Crussard (Scrooge TV) directs.

"Play On!" opens on March 10 at 8p.m. Performances are on March 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, and April 1 at 8 p.m. and on March 19, 26, and April 1 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at laboratorytheaterflorida.com (http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2544766) or by calling (239)218-0481.

Individual Show Ticket Pricing:  $25 for Adults and $12 and for students at the door. All tickets are available at http://LaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com.

For tickets and more information for all shows and events, please call the theater at (239) 218-0481 or visit our website at LaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com. The Laboratory Theater of Florida is located in the River District at 1634 Woodford Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901.
End
Source:
Email:***@laboratorytheaterflorida.com Email Verified
Tags:Theater, Improv, Things To Do
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Laboratory Theater of Florida News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share