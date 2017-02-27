Country(s)
Ünal Varol Named Global BoV Business Manager For Lindal
Varol joins Georges Bouille, known throughout the packaging industry as "Mr. BoV,"
to further help customers develop cutting-edge aerosol solutions …
This is a new position for Lindal Group, and one designed to further elevate Lindal's BOV strategy and industry position as the leader in this increasingly popular technology. Varol was previously General Manager – Lindal Turkey and has years of experience in BOV technology. This includes product development, filling, product launch and supply.
In his new role, Varol joins forces with Georges Bouille, the internationally renowned aerosol industry expert on Bag-on-Valve (BoV) technology who was recruited by Lindal just last year. "Ünal will be responsible for setting up and managing a new BOV applications laboratory at our Global Innovation Center in Briey and driving our BOV new business development activities,"
According to Lever, Varol successfully established Lindal's presence in Turkey, a strategic addition in this important market, where East literally meets West. "Ünal has been instrumental in developing a strong team in Lindal Turkey and leaves a solid foundation from which to build into adjacent markets," Lever said.
Previously, Varol was Area Sales Manager for Colep Healthcare, following his work at that company as Senior Technical Expert and Technical Sales Manager. Earlier, Varol was Technical Production Manager for Rapid Spray and Technical Support Engineer at Scharr-Flüssiggas.
"Our BOV team at Lindal Group leads the industry," Lever said. "Our customers will greatly benefit from this breadth of experience, know-how and very special innovative energy," he said.
The Bag-on-Valve (BoV) aerosol system is a modern packaging technology developed to improve cosmetic, medical or food products. It is convenient and user friendly, can be sprayed evenly at all angles and delivers superior product evacuation, thus minimizing waste and maximizing consumer value. BoV consists of an aerosol valve with a welded bag. The product is placed inside the bag while the propellant is filled in the space between bag and can. The product is dispensed by the propellant simply squeezing the bag when the actuator is depressed. Product is squeezed out of the bag by the compressed gas to create a spray, cream or gel.
ABOUT LINDAL GROUP
LINDAL Group is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of valves, actuators and spray caps used in aerosol products. The Hamburg, Germany-based company has more than 50 years of experience with innovative dispensing solutions for the cosmetics, household, pharmaceuticals, food and technical industries.
The LINDAL Group is represented by subsidiaries and licensees in more than 15 countries throughout Europe, Asia and The Americas. The company is renowned for its innovative designs, which deliver optimal functionality and return on investment. As a result, LINDAL packaging solutions are the choice of the world's most prestigious and trusted brands. For further information, visit http://www.lindalgroup.com.
