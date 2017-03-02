News By Tag
The Arc of Volusia Hires Shawn Abbatessa as Vice Executive Director
"Shawn brings many strong skills to The Arc," said Audra Burd, Executive Director of The Arc of Volusia. "His solid operational, marketing, and fundraising background, coupled with his community involvement, were key factors in our decision to recruit him for the position," she added.
Abbatessa began his role on March 6th and can be reached at s.abbatessa@
About The Arc of Volusia
The Arc Volusia was established in 1962 and has been providing unique opportunities for hope, growth, and change to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing life skills development, with the goal of increasing their independence, educational opportunities, life enriching experiences, and a sense of purpose and fulfillment. The organization currently serves over 230 adults with intellectual and development disabilities - helping them develop life skills, increased independence, and the opportunity for them to earn a paycheck.
The Arc's community impact focuses in four areas - education, employment, health and basic needs. The Arc of Volusia has two campuses, one in Daytona and the other in DeLand. For those interested in becoming a volunteer, a sponsor, or an Arc member supporting The Arc of Volusia's mission of "Providing the opportunity for hope, growth, and change to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community", the organization can be reached via phone at 386-274-4736, or online at www.arcvolusia.org, or https://www.facebook.com/
