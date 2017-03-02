 
News By Tag
* Arc of Volusia
* Shawn Abbatessa
* Daytona Beach Arc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Daytona Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


The Arc of Volusia Hires Shawn Abbatessa as Vice Executive Director

Share this: The Arc of Volusia is pleased to announce they the organization has hired a new Vice Executive Director. #Arc #DaytonaBeach
 
 
Shawn Abbatessa has been named Vice Executive Director at the Arc of Volusia.
Shawn Abbatessa has been named Vice Executive Director at the Arc of Volusia.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Arc of Volusia
Shawn Abbatessa
Daytona Beach Arc

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Daytona Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
Executives

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Arc of Volusia, Inc. is pleased to announce that the organization has hired Shawn Abbatessa as Vice Executive Director. Abbatessa was formerly the Director of Market Development for the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.  In his new role, Abbatessa will assist the Executive Director in all aspects of the organization including planning, organizing, and directing the work of professional, technical, and clerical personnel, operations, marketing, community outreach, and fundraising.

"Shawn brings many strong skills to The Arc," said Audra Burd, Executive Director of The Arc of Volusia. "His solid operational, marketing, and fundraising background, coupled with his community involvement, were key factors in our decision to recruit him for the position," she added.

Abbatessa began his role on March 6th and can be reached at s.abbatessa@arcvolusia.org.

_________

About The Arc of Volusia

The Arc Volusia was established in 1962 and has been providing unique opportunities for hope, growth, and change to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing life skills development, with the goal of increasing their independence, educational opportunities, life enriching experiences, and a sense of purpose and fulfillment.  The organization currently serves over 230 adults with intellectual and development disabilities - helping them develop life skills, increased independence, and the opportunity for them to earn a paycheck.

The Arc's community impact focuses in four areas - education, employment, health and basic needs. The Arc of Volusia has two campuses, one in Daytona and the other in DeLand. For those interested in becoming a volunteer, a sponsor, or an Arc member supporting The Arc of Volusia's  mission of "Providing the opportunity for hope, growth, and change to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community",  the organization can be reached via phone at 386-274-4736, or online at www.arcvolusia.org, or https://www.facebook.com/TheArcVolusia.

Contact
The Arc of Volusia, Inc.
***@arcvolusia.org
End
Source:The Arc of Volusia, Inc.
Email:***@arcvolusia.org
Tags:Arc of Volusia, Shawn Abbatessa, Daytona Beach Arc
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Daytona Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share