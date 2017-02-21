News By Tag
Zomer Auctioneering and Associates Upcoming March 2017
Here are the scheduled auctions for the month of March:
· Lyle ver Hoeven - Inwood, IA. Auction Opens for Live Bidding Saturday March 4th at 10:30am CST.
· Fred Finch - Inwood, IA. Auction Closes Tuesday March 14th at 5:30 pm CST.
· Carolyn Porter Estate- Inwood, IA. Auction Closes Saturday March 18th at 11:00 am CST.
· Marlise Finch Dolls, Bisque Heads, and Collector Plates. – Inwood, IA. Auction Closes Tuesday February 14th at 5:00 pm CST
· Bill Landegent. – Inwood, IA. Auction Closes Saturday March 18th at 1:00pm CST.
· Harold Griesen. – Inwood, IA. Auction Closes Monday March 20th at 6:00pm CST.
· Ron Schuttloffel. – Inwood, IA. Auction Closes Wednesday February 15th at 7:00 pm CST
· 5th Annual Tri-County Consignment Auction. - Harrisburg, SD. Auction opens for Live Bidding Friday March 31st at 11:15am CST.
First Time bidding online? Zomer Auctioneering & Associates offers live Internet bidding powered by NextLot.com, the world's leading online auction provider. This online bidding platform will allow you to keep track of all of the lots you are interested in and have bid on. Zomer Auctioneering & Associates desires to make bidders as comfortable as possible when bidding online.
About Zomer Auctioneering & Associates: We are your full time Real Estate & Auction Agency where we utilize the cutting edge of the latest digital technology in our auction marketing by focusing on a large network of buyers and sellers. We serve Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Southwest Minnesota. With over 75+ years of combined experience, we promote honest and professional service by conducting live and online auctions of farmland, business liquidations, antiques, toys, estates, farm machinery, real estate and personal property. You can expect nothing less than attention to detail, honesty, and a high level of professionalism with marketing your lifetime investments.
