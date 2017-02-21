 
News By Tag
* Design
* Art Licensing
* Textile
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Textile
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Barcelona
  Spain
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

New Exhibitor Greco Home Design at Surtex, New York 21-23 May 2017

Greco Home Design makes its US Debut with Elegant Country, Urban and Coastal Design Collections
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Design
Art Licensing
Textile

Industry:
Textile

Location:
Barcelona - Spain

Subject:
Products

SANT CUGAT DEL VALLéS, Spain - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Greco Home Design will make its US art licensing debut at Surtex, the leading marketplace to source original art and design, at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City, 21-23 May 2017.

Greco Home Design will be showcasing its Country, Mediterranean and Coastal collections based on the extensive archive of the company´s founder and creative director, Janet Greco.

Greco Home Design collections feature beautiful Mediterranean and American coastal landscapes, cacti, floral and more edgy urban designs together with coordinating details that work together to accent the home. Designs that are edgy, digital, environmentally conscious, positive and a bit retro, too!

Creative Director Janet Greco´s inspiration comes from her childhood memories of home and continues the ethic and work tradition of her father who was an interior decorator specializing in slipcovers, draperies and bed spreads. Growing up in southern New Jersey, Janet´s was a home filled with hundreds of heavy fabric sample books that her father would bring to his customer´s homes so they could select the fabrics and patterns for their slipcovers and drapes.

Janet says, "As a kid I was constantly exposed to textile patterns and I was mesmerized by the wallpaper in my room. A constant feature in our homes was a sewing workshop with a huge cutting table. My dad cut fabric with a pair of big heavy shears, while mother and my aunt Rose worked sewing, ironing and finishing off each job. My parents ran their business for over 50 years and are now in their 90s. To dedicate my new collections to the theme of "home" just feels right. When I was 21, I left to work in the UK and then made my career in the TV industry. I´ve lived in five countries and so my definition of "home" is quite broad. Everything is 100% inspired by home, digging back into childhood up to the present day. That spans a lot of experiences and memories."

About Greco Home Design

Greco Home Design provides high quality country, urban and coastal art to manufacturers and retailers for use on consumer products for the home. We offer photography, line drawings, iconography, vector art and much more. Look to us for a contemporary, urban and elegant look that will complement any home, whether the vibe is modern, rustic or urban.

We address a contemporary audience of "homebodies" – men and women from age 25 to 64, who enjoy fine and stylish designs and who like to relax, have fun and be comfortable in their homes. They have a laid back lifestyle, are independent and purchase products that reflect their unique style and aspirations.

About Janet Greco

Janet Greco is the creative force behind Greco Home Design. Janet has been an image-maker since 1980 and recently completed her master´s degree in photography and design. She is American, has lived in six countries, and is currently based in Barcelona.

Based on Janet´s extensive travels and photographic work, the archive at the core of Greco Home Design is large and diverse in its origins, with images spanning over 60 cities in 15 countries. The archive consists of over 30,000 film negatives dating back to 1980, and 200,000 digital images dating back to 2002.

Janet has 35+ years of international business experience having made her career in the media industry in Europe. She knows what it takes to sustain long term relationships at the highest professional level.

You will meet a fresh and solid working partner who will exceed your expectations, and be flexible to meet the needs of your customers.

Meet us at Surtex (Stand 3134) in New York City, 21-23 May 2017

Greco Home Design looks forward to speaking with potential licensees to learn more about those companies who offer quality products that fit in with our diverse multi-themed design portfolio.

Contact:

Website: Janet Greco | www.janetgreco.com |

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GrecoHomeDesign

Twitter: @JanetGrecoBCN as well as Instagram (janet.greco) and Pinterest (Janet_Greco)

Phone:

USA +1 856 861 6159

UK +44 207 193 5672

ES +34 634 509 888

Contact
Janet Greco, Creative Director, Greco Home Design
***@janetgreco.com
End
Source:Janet Greco - Greco Home Design
Email:***@janetgreco.com Email Verified
Tags:Design, Art Licensing, Textile
Industry:Textile
Location:Barcelona - Spain
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Greco Home Design PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share