New Version of a2ia TextReader Boasts Higher Accuracy Rates for Western Languages Handwriting
New Version of a2ia TextReader™ Supports Chinese and Cyrillic Characters, and Boast Improved Read Rates for Western Languages
a2ia TextReader V5.0 Boasts:
• RNN-based software toolkit (SDK). No customization required.
• Full text transcription from machine printed, hand printed, and cursive handwritten documents that contain alpha and numeric data.
• Transcription results can be applied to existing software solutions, including third-party classification and/or extraction engines.
• Support for documents written in: English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Arabic, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional)
• 14% Improved accuracy rates on cursive handwriting for Western languages.
"A2iA is committed to addressing global market demands, including the growing need to process mixed workflows in multiple languages," said Jean-Louis Fages, A2iA President and Chairman of the Board. "a2ia TextReader's simple plug-and-play features enable organizations to gain access to all data quickly and with the highest levels of accuracy."
About A2iA
Award-winning with research and development at its core, A2iA, Artificial Intelligence and Image Analysis (www.a2ia.com)
