News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
22 CityLink Unveils Concept Foundry
The first offering from 22 CityLink removes the barriers to collaboration and innovation
"At 22 CityLink we believe that the barriers to collaboration need to be broken down to promote and accelerate innovation. We're doing this with our forward-thinking academia and technology partners," said Minh Le, managing partner of 22 CityLink. "Innovation can't happen in silos. History has shown us that. We decided to be different and created Concept Foundry as an 'open' ecosystem where the collective community drives experimentation, making innovation happen."
Concept Foundry promises to build an ecosystem based on these characteristics:
· Open. The mixture of students and companies at Concept Foundry is meant to encourage interaction, creating an environment where collaboration feels natural. Concept Foundry has a diverse community of companies, of all different sizes, both domestic and international, to enrich the available ideas and resources of the ecosystem. As part of being at Concept Foundry, members have access to a network of industry experts, leading educators, global manufacturers, disruptive technology providers and more.
· Modern. The technology that runs Concept Foundry was built using artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics, creating a hyper-intelligent ecosystem that learns and adapts to every member's needs. At Concept Foundry, technology wasn't an afterthought.
· Innovative. An ecosystem can't foster innovation, without being innovative itself. Concept Foundry is the first of its kind to offer a city as a sandbox. By providing the sandbox live-data from the city, members can validate ideas in real-world scenarios. What the members learn about and create, surrounds them; they live the innovation. This is innovation in the modern age.
"Fostering collaboration and innovation is more than just providing access to great resources. It's about welcoming diversity. It's about creating an atmosphere for stimulating interactions,"
Concept Foundry will be launching late 2018 at Gramercy District.
# # #
About 22 CityLink
22 CityLink is a global leader in smart city development and technology. Through their dedication to providing complete urban, technology and education solutions, 22 CityLink is revolutionizing every aspect of the way people live. Whether you are a real estate developer, small business, international company, local government, citizen, software developer or a student, they have developed a suite of products that empower you to do more.
Welcome to The Future of Living™.
For more information, visit 22citylink.com. Follow 22 CityLink on Twitter @22CityLink (http://goo.gl/
Contact
Vicki Bendure
Bendure Communications Inc.
***@bendurepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse