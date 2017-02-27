 
Chinese Lantern Festival Wows Florida Visitors

Chinese Lantern Festival's "The Wild" Exhibit Features Elaborate Lantern Displays, Live Kung Fu Shows, Oriental crafts, rides, food and more as it travels around the U.S. on tour.
 
 
Chinese Lantern Festival
Chinese Lantern Festival
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Hanart Culture's Chinese Lantern Festival is a magical showcase of 800 illuminated lantern displays and live Kung Fu shows. The festival is a stunning visual exhibition of Chinese art and culture. Featured attractions also include dinosaur rides, Oriental crafts, food, plus interactive Kung Fu and Martial Arts lessons on stage for visitors.

The show currently runs through April 9, 2017, for six-weeks in Boca Raton, FL. In the fall, the Chinese Lantern Festival moves to North Carolina to be featured amongst the beauty of a botanical garden.

This year's theme "The Wild," offers an enchanting safari filled walk among vibrant lanterns in the forms of lions, giraffes, pandas, and dozens more animals representing every corner of the earth. Each lighted and multi-hued lantern display is dedicated to a different geographic area including Africa, Asia/Europe, the Americas, and Antarctica.

To create the Chinese Lantern Festival's dreamscapes of light and color, a team of professional artists from China spend weeks in a temporary "lantern factory" and working onsite to commission unique works of artistry. The artists used a combination of steel, rayon and satin for some designs, while fusing paint, ceramic and glass for others. Almost 30,000 hours were dedicated to completing the entire 2017 exhibit.

In addition to awe-inspiring lantern displays and lively Kung Fu shows, visitors also participate in interactive coaching sessions conducted by martial arts champions. Folk artists give free demonstrations of their unique crafts, demonstrating dough modeling, Chinese knotting, paper-cutting, straw weaving and more. Visitors may purchase high-quality, custom-made keepsakes for themselves, or as cherished gifts.

Children gleefully enjoy dinosaur rides at Dinosaur Empire, an exhibit with detailed, moving life-sized replicas of the pre-historic animals. An assortment of vendors serve a variety of food, including authentic Asian cuisine.

Tickets may be purchased at the event or online at www.ChineseLanternFestival.com. Adult admission tickets are $25 at the door; $22 online; Children ages 4 – 12 years old, receive tickets for $15 at the door; or$12.50 purchased in advance online.

Admission is free for children ages 3 and younger. Special discount rates are also available online for groups of 12 or more.

Senior Night is every Wednesday for ages 55 and older. College Night is every Thursday for students currently enrolled. Active members of the military and veterans are eligible for discounts on all festival nights. Tickets must be purchased at event and I.D. presented in order to receive discounted rates.

The festival presents a unique approach to the ancient art of lantern-making and delights visitors of all ages and is not to be missed! Call (954) 945-5657 for additional information or to interview festival founder George Zhao.

