News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Book Release - Necessary Roughness-The Playbook for Successful Real Estate Agents
Contact Simone Hardy
Telephone 609-318-4203
Office 609-318-4203
Email info@flipmodeproperties.com
Website www.buynecessaryroughness.site123.me
Atlantic City, NJ, March 4, 2017– New, Curious & Struggling real estate agents have a new tool that will Answer Your Questions, give You Insight & Inspiration.
Necessary Roughness has something for the Newbie, Curious and Struggling agent as a tool and playbook to navigate through the real estate arena. Necessary Roughness offers resources, mindset challenges and questions the newbie agent needs to ask themselves as well as answering the curious inquiries of someone thinking about being a real estate agent. Last, but not least NR offers the Struggling agent the playbook they need to follow to their Success.
The official release of Necessary Roughness will be Friday, May 12, 2017 at a yet unknown venue in Atlantic County New Jersey.
"As a (newbie) Realtor, I found the tools in Simone's handbook "Necessary Roughness" The Playbook for Successful Real Estate Agents, an invaluable tool for the agent who doesn't have a clue where or how to get the support that every new agent will need when starting their business. In her handbook lists the different resources and their website one will need if you're just looking for someone who will hold you accountable to the goals that you have set. Necessary Roughness a must read that will not disappoint!" K. Williams
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Simone Hardy at 609-318-4203 or email at info@flipmodeproperties.com or visit http://www.buynecessaryroughness.site123.me
Contact
Flipmode Properties LLC Simone Hardy Owner
***@flipmodeproperties.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 05, 2017