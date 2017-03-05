 
News By Tag
* New Agent
* Struggling agent
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlantic City
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
February 2017
2827

New Book Release - Necessary Roughness-The Playbook for Successful Real Estate Agents

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New Agent
Struggling agent

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Atlantic City - New Jersey - US

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Flipmode Properties LLC announces Launch Party of new book, Necessary Roughness.

Contact   Simone Hardy

Telephone   609-318-4203

Office   609-318-4203

Email   info@flipmodeproperties.com

Website   www.buynecessaryroughness.site123.me

Atlantic City, NJ, March 4, 2017– New, Curious & Struggling real estate agents have a new tool that will Answer Your Questions, give You Insight & Inspiration.

Necessary Roughness has something for the Newbie, Curious and Struggling agent as a tool and playbook to navigate through the real estate arena. Necessary Roughness offers resources, mindset challenges and questions the newbie agent needs to ask themselves as well as answering the curious inquiries of someone thinking about being a real estate agent. Last, but not least NR offers the Struggling agent the playbook they need to follow to their Success.

The official release of Necessary Roughness will be Friday, May 12, 2017 at a yet unknown venue in Atlantic County New Jersey.

"As a (newbie) Realtor, I found the tools in Simone's handbook "Necessary Roughness" The Playbook for Successful Real Estate Agents, an invaluable tool for the agent who doesn't have a clue where or how to get the support that every new agent will need when starting their business. In her handbook lists the different resources and their website one will need if you're just looking for someone who will hold you accountable to the goals that you have set. Necessary Roughness a must read that will not disappoint!" K. Williams

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Simone Hardy at 609-318-4203 or email at info@flipmodeproperties.com or visit http://www.buynecessaryroughness.site123.me

Contact
Flipmode Properties LLC Simone Hardy Owner
***@flipmodeproperties.com
End
Source:
Email:***@flipmodeproperties.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 05, 2017
Flipmode Properties, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share