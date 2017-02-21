 
Willowsford Marks One-Thousandth Home Sold

Community reports record sales volume and wins national award
 
 
ASHBURN, Va. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Willowsford, a unique new home community in Loudoun County, marked its one-thousandth sale this past weekend as the community reported tremendous sales volume during the start of 2017. However, the sales trend was on par with record sales for 2016 when Willowsford reached historic numbers, selling so many homes that it was included in the prestigious John Burns Real Estate report naming it one of the top 50 communities in the nation, and one of the only communities with just single family detached homes to make list.

In 2016, Willowsford's sales increased by 44 percent over 2015. "As word of Willowsford gets out nationally on the uniqueness and authenticity of this community, sales continue to soar," said Stacey Kessinger, vice president of marketing at Willowsford.

And, it's not just homebuyers that are recognizing Willowsford's quality-of-life value proposition but developers from as far away as North Carolina and Texas have visited Willowsford to study it for replication in other regions. "Willowsford has won 'Community of the Year,' for multiple years," added Kessinger. "This is where families, young professionals and empty nesters are buying because Willowsford is so much more than our homes. It's buying into a lifestyle and lifetime experience."

Willowsford credits its success with its dedication to innovative but authentic daily experiences that make it much more than just a community. Sitting on approximately 4,000 acres with 2,000+ acres in open space, Willowsford provides a natural environment that's rare for new communities. From its award-winning home designs (created just for Willowsford) to its amenities including a working farm and farm-to-table cooking program with pop-up restaurants, visiting chefs, a farm market; to more than 40 miles of trails and active outdoor programming; and additional amenities including resort-style pools, demonstration kitchens, 7-acre lake, fitness centers and more—all built upfront. Willowsford has created a lifestyle experience and setting that few other communities offer.

About Willowsford
Willowsford is a naturally planned new home community in Loudoun County, Va. which is inspired by Virginia's strong agricultural heritage. The 4,000-acre community has 2,000 acres of conservancy-managed natural open space, including a 300+ acre farm, forests and parklands and connected by more than 40 miles of nature trails. Architectural designs for homes in Willowsford are exclusive to the community. For more information, visit www.willowsford.com or call 571-252-3975.

Source:Willowsford
Email:***@bendurepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Award, Community, Top 50
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Ashburn - Virginia - United States
