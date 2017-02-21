News By Tag
Willowsford Marks One-Thousandth Home Sold
Community reports record sales volume and wins national award
In 2016, Willowsford's sales increased by 44 percent over 2015. "As word of Willowsford gets out nationally on the uniqueness and authenticity of this community, sales continue to soar," said Stacey Kessinger, vice president of marketing at Willowsford.
And, it's not just homebuyers that are recognizing Willowsford's quality-of-life value proposition but developers from as far away as North Carolina and Texas have visited Willowsford to study it for replication in other regions. "Willowsford has won 'Community of the Year,' for multiple years," added Kessinger. "This is where families, young professionals and empty nesters are buying because Willowsford is so much more than our homes. It's buying into a lifestyle and lifetime experience."
Willowsford credits its success with its dedication to innovative but authentic daily experiences that make it much more than just a community. Sitting on approximately 4,000 acres with 2,000+ acres in open space, Willowsford provides a natural environment that's rare for new communities. From its award-winning home designs (created just for Willowsford)
About Willowsford
Willowsford is a naturally planned new home community in Loudoun County, Va. which is inspired by Virginia's strong agricultural heritage. The 4,000-acre community has 2,000 acres of conservancy-
