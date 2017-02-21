MAUI Joins the National Retail Federations' fight to stop the repeal of Dodd Frank

The Coalition of Merchants Against Unfair Interchange (MAUI) has launched a massive campaign to educate businesses of the dangers they face should the Dodd Frank Act be repealed. Pledges support to National Retail Federation.

Contact

David Toney

***@stophiddenfees.us David Toney

End

-- Debit card fees are the portion of the Dodd Frank Act that will have the most impact on businesses, should the Act be repealed. Currently, regulated debit card fees are caped at 21 cents plus .05 percent of the transaction size. If repealed, that percentage could go up to as high as 1.15 Percent."A key strategy is to align ourselves with other groups and associations with the shared objective of protecting businesses."Says David Toney, Chairman of MAUI. "The National Retail Federation has a history of standing up for the rights of businesses. They were instrumental in the processes that created the Credit Card Act, The Durbin Amendment and the Dodd Frank Act. We are going to do everything in our power to assist them once again and stop the repeal."For nearly a decade, MAUI has acted as the watchdog for the credit card processing industry. Their core objective is to put an end to unfair interchange practices by first quantifying the "hidden fees" that businesses pay and reporting them to the CFPB, and then to recover the "hidden fees" for businesses on a contingency basis.MAUI, through it's national team of agents, is contacting businesses who accept credit cards and obtaining their merchant processing statements. Any "hidden" processing fees are quantified and sent to senators who are working to stop the repeal of Dodd Frank Act. In addition, 10% of the net revenues derived from recovering the "hidden fees" is being donated to the political initiatives designed to stop the repeal of the Dodd Frank Act."What makes this concept so great," says Toney "is that we aren't asking businesses to open their wallets. We are asking them to helpmoney bymoney."Our hope is that our nationwide network of agents and clients can not only shine a light on the importance of keeping financial regulation and protecting the rights of consumers and businesses,For more information contact PR@interchangebrokers.com or visit www.stophiddenfees.us.