GIRLFIGHT Movie Embraces Plus-Size Models
Plus-Size Models Have Brought in More Money than Size 0-2 Fit Models
Plus Size Models are Outselling Fit Models
Made in Ohio, it would only come natural and expected that plus size models are used for a film project. Half of the cast were actually considered plus size, that is, they wear a size 4 or more. The other half were fit or promotional models. Currently, the covers featuring Lindsey McComb as bad girl Moonlight generate more revenue than all the other covers featuring other girls.
"In fact, Lindsey McComb has officially made more money for Girlfightmovie.com than the Vogue and Maxim models used on alternative covers," says the GIRLFIGHT Director, Kelcey Coe.
Plus Size Talent is the Future
However, plus size actress, Becca Chanay has garnered much success since her involvement with the film and is now signed with a talent agency out of Hollywood.
"The future is bright for plus size talent and I am glad these girls were a part of it. Plus size talent is in demand because they often possess a superior work ethic involving personality and commitment. They'll stay in the business past the age of 30, the age when many size 0 models see themselves in less demand."
Girlfightmovie.com, LLC plans to more embrace plus size talent in future projects as changes within the entertainment industry demand it.
