 
News By Tag
* Sleep Apnea
* Dental Sleep Medicine
* Oral Applicances
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Roseville
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Beyond the Basics hosted by Dreamsystems Dental Lab

"More Tools & Strategies to Advance the Dental Sleep Medicine Area of Your Practice" March 24-25, 2017 Roseville, California Hampton Inn & Suites
 
 
Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 2.35.58 PM
Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 2.35.58 PM
ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- This practical educational program is designed for dentists and dental team members who have been involved in Dental Sleep Medicine and have delivered Oral Devices for Sleep Apnea and Snoring, and want to build your Dental Sleep Team and grow the Dental Sleep Medicine Area of Your Practice, without an expensive outlay for equipment. Learn from Clinicians who work in Private Practice, in a Sleep Diagnostic Center, in a Cardiologist office and who receive Referrals regularly from Sleep Physicians. Learn man- agement tools to manage patients in various stages of treatment and more confidently work with Medical Insurance Companies and Electronic Health Records, and the benefits of being a Medicare provider. Get a tour of California Sleep Solutions Sleep Lab, Take a Sleep Test, Participate in Hands-On Exercises and have an appliance made and adjusted at the course & more! AGD/CA-16

For More Information—Contact:  Jim Addiego: dreamsystemsllc@gmail.com
(916) 865-4528—Roseville Register: http://www.dreamsystemsdentallab.com

Doctor $695 * Team Member $100 By 2/17          Doctor Appliance Delivered at the Course $200 By 2/17 After $250

Doctor $795 By 3/03 After $850 Team Memeber $150 By 3/03 After $195          After 3/15—$895 Doctor $225 Staff

Contact
Jim Addiego
(916) 865-4528
dreamsystemsllc@gmail.com
End
Source:Dreamsystems Dental Lab
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Sleep Apnea, Dental Sleep Medicine, Oral Applicances
Industry:Medical
Location:Roseville - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sleep Connect Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share