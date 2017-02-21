News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
FINAL PHASE OPENING Maintenance Free Columbia, SC
The maintenance free lifestyle is an ideal new home choice at The Villas at Woodcreek Farms. Home-buyers will receive valuable energy efficient savings, space-enhancing covered patios, game rooms, bonus rooms and kitchens offering exceptional possi
The Second Phase grand opening of The Villas, Executive Construction Homes' most innovative neighborhood to date in master-planned Woodcreek Farms, is slated to open March 23th, according to luxury home builder, Executive Construction Homes. Located in the newest phase and on the 10th green, The Villas is designed for gracious indoor/outdoor living with a choice of four expansive one- and two-story floor plans. All plans feature the master bedrooms on the main level, luxury features and a maintenance free lifestyle.
"This maintenance free community was carefully chosen to provide our homeowners with beautiful surroundings and convenience to everything you desire; shopping, culture, recreation, educational opportunities, and top rated medical facilities."
Additionally, each of the four floor plans offer the ability for a secondary suite upstairs for guests that can include a wet bar, private bathroom, and an enormous amount of storage options. Each home has been designed to offer home buyers a large selection of customized features. While some new home buyers are looking for storage features, others may like the tiled pet washing station or a large walk in shower. All homes in The Villas include a large list of luxury features, including tile, hardwoods, and gourmet kitchens with Bosch appliances.
Built with the Advantech and Zip building system from Huber Woods (http://www.huberwood.com/
Starting in the low $300'000's The Villas at Woodcreek Farms is located in a private and gated community near The Members Club at Woodcreek Farms. Home sizes range from 2000 square feet to 3300 square feet.
For more information on the community visit the community page at www.TheVillasatWoodcreekFarms.com or call 803-748-1234.
Executive Construction Homes (http://www.echouses.com/)
If you would like more information about maintenance free new home plans and upcoming communities, please contact Nicole Davis at 803-748-1234 or email at info@echouses.com.
Media Contact
Nicole Davis
info@echouses.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse