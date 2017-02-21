 
FINAL PHASE OPENING Maintenance Free Columbia, SC

The maintenance free lifestyle is an ideal new home choice at The Villas at Woodcreek Farms. Home-buyers will receive valuable energy efficient savings, space-enhancing covered patios, game rooms, bonus rooms and kitchens offering exceptional possi
 
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The maintenance free lifestyle is an ideal new home choice at The Villas at Woodcreek Farms. (https://www.thevillasatwoodcreekfarms.com/)  Home-buyers will receive valuable energy efficient savings, space-enhancing covered patios, game rooms, bonus rooms and kitchens that offer exceptional possibilities for changing families.

The Second Phase grand opening of The Villas, Executive Construction Homes' most innovative neighborhood to date in master-planned Woodcreek Farms, is slated to open March 23th, according to luxury home builder, Executive Construction Homes. Located in the newest phase and on the 10th green, The Villas is designed for gracious indoor/outdoor living with a choice of four expansive one- and two-story floor plans. All plans feature the master bedrooms on the main level, luxury features and a maintenance free lifestyle.

"This maintenance free community was carefully chosen to provide our homeowners with beautiful surroundings and convenience to everything you desire; shopping, culture, recreation, educational opportunities, and top rated medical facilities." Says Owner/Builder, Eddie Yandle. "You (the homebuyer), have earned the right to live in a luxury community with luxury features, and leave the maintenance worries to somebody else".   Applying innovative building knowledge, Eddie Yandle began building The Villas at Woodcreek Farms (https://www.thevillasatwoodcreekfarms.com/) after analyzing the demand for new homes with more livable space on the main level and the multi-generational household trend sweeping the nation.  The Villas floor plans offer luxury included features without sacrificing space as well as Green and Universal Building techniques to appeal to a variety of home-owners that also may have specific needs.  Each home has larger hallways, door openings, the option for private secondary suites and hardwired for Z-wave home integration.  "As the needs for the homeowner change, the home is also able to adapt" says Eddie Yandle.

Additionally, each of the four floor plans offer the ability for a secondary suite upstairs for guests that can include a wet bar, private bathroom, and an enormous amount of storage options.   Each home has been designed to offer home buyers a large selection of customized features. While some new home buyers are looking for storage features, others may like the tiled pet washing station or a large walk in shower.  All homes in The Villas include a large list of luxury features, including tile, hardwoods, and gourmet kitchens with Bosch appliances.

Built with the Advantech and Zip building system from Huber Woods (http://www.huberwood.com/), the homes are extremely energy efficient. A tankless water heater is included as well as a HERS (Home Energy Rating System) (http://www.resnet.us/) score to ensure each home-buyer achieves the greatest available efficiency on their monthly utility expenses.  "Current homeowners are ecstatic at the first month after closing, as most find their utility bills have been drastically reduced in comparison to their previous older home."  Says Nicole Davis, New Home Counselor at Coldwell Banker Residential.  "We find many folks had thought of remodeling to modernize their current home, but after seeing the value of the community, included features and energy savings, it is no longer a relevant option"

Starting in the low $300'000's The Villas at Woodcreek Farms is located in a private and gated community near The Members Club at Woodcreek Farms. Home sizes range from 2000 square feet to 3300 square feet.

For more information on the community visit the community page at www.TheVillasatWoodcreekFarms.com or call 803-748-1234.

Executive Construction Homes (http://www.echouses.com/) is a locally owned home builder in the Columbia, SC area since 1989.  Specializing in luxury new homes, the company is hallmarked by their custom details, large gourmet kitchens with islands and beautiful tiled bathrooms.  Ranked as one of the top ten builders for the past three years, Executive Construction Homes sets the bar for innovative trends on homebuyer demands and energy saving techniques. Owned by SC Certified Master Builder and NAHB Green Certified Builder, Eddie Yandle, Executive Construction Homes has over 13 unique neighborhoods in the Columbia, SC area and builds custom homes and estates on privately owned land.


If you would like more information about maintenance free new home plans and upcoming communities, please contact Nicole Davis at 803-748-1234 or email at info@echouses.com.

Media Contact
Nicole Davis
info@echouses.com
Source:Executive Construction Homes.com
Email:***@echouses.com Email Verified
Tags:Retirement, South Carolina, New Home
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Columbia - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
