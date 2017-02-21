News By Tag
QuestaWeb, Inc.'s Leon Turetsky Selected as a Supply & Demand Chain Executive "Pro to Know"
Turetsky honored for leading proactive initiatives in the supply and demand chain industry
As QuestaWeb's CEO, Leon helps chart the firm's growth and expand its portfolio of products through innovation and strategic alliances. Leon is that rare executive who possesses both hands-on expertise in global trade management software development and the visionary skills needed to transition a firm from a startup to a leader in the global trade management software space. His decision-making abilities have made Leon a force not only within QuestaWeb but also across the industry as a whole. He possesses extensive executive, product management and data processing expertise and has designed and implemented automated systems for major corporations in the transportation, banking and brokerage industries.
Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive, said, "Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates Leon Turetsky and all the 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients. Their accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. Their efforts in developing the tools, processes and a knowledge base for supply chain transformation, as well as in promoting new approaches to supply chain enablement, earned these individuals a rightful place in this year's Pros to Know listing."
In response to his receiving this award, Leon Turetsky said, "It is truly an honor to be recognized on a list reflecting so many greatly respected supply chain professionals. Today, U.S. importers and exporters, as well brokers and freight forwarders, face unprecedented complexity in understanding and complying with trade regulations that change frequently. And, as we all know too well, a simple mistake or misunderstanding of these regulations can bring even the most sophisticated supply chain to a halt. In developing and offering advanced, web-native software solutions – and now coupling this technology with content unduplicated in its breadth and timeliness – QuestaWeb leads the way in helping global supply chains operate at peak speed and efficiency, while being fully compliant."
A full list of the Pros to Know winners is available at www.SDCExec.com, and in the March 2017 issue of the magazine due to be released in mid-March.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.
About QuestaWeb
QuestaWeb is a premier provider of integrated, web-native global trade management software solutions. The firm's business model unifies import, export, logistics, compliance and financial processes including U.S. Customs clearance, landed costs, Harmonized Tariff Schedule classifications, export licensing, denied party screening, quota management, product catalog, tracking, event management and international document repository. The centralized global database maintains up-to-date compliance content and supports multiple languages, currencies and time zones. QuestaWeb was one of the first companies certified by U.S. Customs for ABI electronic connectivity initiatives and the first ACE-certified vendor. The company's flagship product, TradeMasterQW Global Trade Management System, proactively manages export and import processes for importers, exporters, brokers and forwarders. It accelerates the flow of goods across the global supply chain, reduces inventory and operational costs and ensures compliance with ever-changing cross-border regulations. To learn more about QuestaWeb, please visit www.questaweb.com or call 908-233-2300.
