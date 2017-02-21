News By Tag
Distinguished professorship conferred on Adaptation chairman
Transformation and governance adviser receives distinguished professorship
The author of Winning Companies; Winning People, Developing Directors, a handbook for building an effective boardroom team, Transforming Knowledge Management, Talent Management 2 and Transforming Public Services, was in India to speak at the 2017 Global Convention on Corporate Ethics and Risk Management for which he provided the theme paper and at which he also presented conclusions and recommendations.
Prof. Colin Coulson-Thomas has helped directors in over 40 countries to improve board and corporate performance. He leads the International Governance Initiative of the Order of St Lazarus, is Chancellor and a Professorial Fellow at the School for the Creative Arts, Director-General, IOD India, UK and Europe, chair of the Risk and Audit Committee of United Learning and Honorary Professor at Aston University. Author of over 60 books and reports, he has served on corporate boards and local and national UK public sector boards.
Since becoming the world's first professor of corporate transformation in 1994 Coulson-Thomas has held professorial appointments in Europe, North and South America, Africa, the Middle East, India and China. He was educated at the London School of Economics, London Business School, UNISA and the Universities of Aston, Chicago and Southern California. He is a fellow of seven chartered bodies and obtained first place prizes in the final exams of three professions. His latest books and reports can be obtained from http://www.policypublications.com/
