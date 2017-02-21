 
News By Tag
* Distinguished Professorship
* Colin Coulson-Thomas
* Adaptation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Peterborough
  Cambridgeshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Distinguished professorship conferred on Adaptation chairman

Transformation and governance adviser receives distinguished professorship
 
 
Prof. Colin Coulson-Thomas
Prof. Colin Coulson-Thomas
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Distinguished Professorship
* Colin Coulson-Thomas
* Adaptation

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Peterborough - Cambridgeshire - England

Subject:
* Awards

PETERBOROUGH, England - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- A Distinguished Professorship has been conferred upon Adaptation chairman Prof. Colin Coulson-Thomas at a ceremony in New Delhi at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management-Research. The Institute is a university institution approved by the Government of India.

The author of Winning Companies; Winning People, Developing Directors, a handbook for building an effective boardroom team, Transforming Knowledge Management, Talent Management 2 and Transforming Public Services, was in India to speak at the 2017 Global Convention on Corporate Ethics and Risk Management for which he provided the theme paper and at which he also presented conclusions and recommendations.

Prof. Colin Coulson-Thomas has helped directors in over 40 countries to improve board and corporate performance. He leads the International Governance Initiative of the Order of St Lazarus, is Chancellor and a Professorial Fellow at the School for the Creative Arts, Director-General, IOD India, UK and Europe, chair of the Risk and Audit Committee of United Learning and Honorary Professor at Aston University. Author of over 60 books and reports, he has served on corporate boards and local and national UK public sector boards.

Since becoming the world's first professor of corporate transformation in 1994 Coulson-Thomas has held professorial appointments in Europe, North and South America, Africa, the Middle East, India and China. He was educated at the London School of Economics, London Business School, UNISA and the Universities of Aston, Chicago and Southern California. He is a fellow of seven chartered bodies and obtained first place prizes in the final exams of three professions. His latest books and reports can be obtained from http://www.policypublications.com/

Contact
Adaptation
***@tiscali.co.uk
End
Source:Adaptation
Email:***@tiscali.co.uk Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Adaptation Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share