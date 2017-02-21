News By Tag
Sidwell Selected to Implement Parcel Fabric Data Modernization Project for HCAD
HCAD consists of 1.79 million parcels making it the third largest local government jurisdiction in the country.
Sidwell will assist HCAD in cleanup and migration of HCAD's current cadastral data into the Esri parcel fabric data model. The project will include comprehensive enhancements to HCAD's parcel data and maintenance workflows by establishing data integrity requirements and reducing the number of features. Sidwell will also partner with Esri to provide training services to HCAD staff on data maintenance and new streamlined workflows. As industry leaders in the land records field, Sidwell and Esri will provide HCAD a cadastral maintenance solution that is at the forefront of land records technology. (http://www.sidwellco.com)
