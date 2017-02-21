 
Sidwell Selected to Implement Parcel Fabric Data Modernization Project for HCAD

HCAD consists of 1.79 million parcels making it the third largest local government jurisdiction in the country.
 
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Sidwell, a leading GIS land records management company, has been selected by the Harris County Appraisal District in Houston, Texas to implement the district's GIS parcel fabric data migration. HCAD consists of 1.79 million parcels making it the third largest local government jurisdiction in the country. A near decade of experience with the parcel fabric makes Sidwell uniquely qualified to undertake a data conversion and modernization project of this scale.

Sidwell will assist HCAD in cleanup and migration of HCAD's current cadastral data into the Esri parcel fabric data model. The project will include comprehensive enhancements to HCAD's parcel data and maintenance workflows by establishing data integrity requirements and reducing the number of features.  Sidwell will also partner with Esri to provide training services to HCAD staff on data maintenance and new streamlined workflows. As industry leaders in the land records field, Sidwell  and Esri will provide HCAD a cadastral maintenance solution that is at the forefront of land records technology. (http://www.sidwellco.com)

